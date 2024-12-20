Los Angeles Chargers rally past Denver Broncos to bolster playoff chances in AFC West clash

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Chargers scored three second-half touchdowns to overcome a double-digit deficit and defeat their AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos, 34-27 on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

With the victory, the Chargers bolstered their chances at a playoff berth to 97%, according to NFL.com. Los Angeles can clinch a ticket to the postseason if the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts both lose on Sunday.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert completed 23-of-31 throws for 284 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while running back Gus Edwards added 68 yards on the ground and two touchdowns in the victory.

“Just a total team effort by everybody: defense, offense, special teams,” Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game. “The test and challenge is how you are going to respond. They went back to work and stayed the course.”

Trailing 21-10 in the second quarter, the Chargers began their comeback by doing something that hadn’t been done in 48 years.

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker converted a 57-yard fair catch field goal with no time left in the first half to go into the break trailing 21-13.

According to the NFL, if the kicking team interferes with a receiver who has signaled for a fair catch, the receiving team will have the option to extend the period by attempting a fair catch kick or by a snap from scrimmage after enforcement of any applicable penalties.

On the previous play, Chargers punt returner Derius Davis was interfered with after calling a fair catch, resulting in a fair catch interference penalty for 15 yards. LA then elected to go for a free-kick field goal.

“It’s my favorite rule in football. I’ve just been trying to get one of those every game. It’s the first one we’ve made, we tried one with the 49ers I think it was like a 70-yarder or something … It is my favorite rule and Cam Dicker stepped up and nailed it and I thought that was a huge, good momentum. Got the momentum back going into halftime.”

In the second half, the Chargers continued to dial in. After the Broncos made a field goal, Herbert and the Chargers offense responded by stringing together a 10-play, 70-yard drive, ending with a five-yard Edwards touchdown run to cut the deficit to 24-19 after the successful extra-point conversion.

Los Angeles took the lead early in the fourth quarter, after Herbert threw his first TD of the game, connecting with Davis on a 19-yard touchdown pass to give the Chargers a 27-24 lead.

A 34-yard touchdown pass by Herbert to Hassan Haskins with just under two-and-a-half minutes left in the game, extended the Chargers’ advantage to 34-24 as Los Angeles would hold on for the win.

With the defeat, Denver’s odds of making the playoffs dropped to 85%, and the Broncos will have some tough matchups to close out the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-8) and Kansas City Chiefs (13-1).

“Obviously, a disappointing loss,” Broncos head coach Sean Payton said after the game. “It was disappointing because there was a lot at stake and we know that we had a fast start, I was encouraged by that and then uncharacteristically this season we didn’t finish or play nearly well enough in the half both offensively and defensively.

“Credit to Los Angeles for fighting their way back in and we didn’t make enough plays in the end.”

