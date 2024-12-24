Lamar Jackson says he’ll skip the locker room to see Beyoncé’s halftime show: ‘Sorry, Harbaugh’

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Christmas Day this year includes the NFL and a halftime performance from Beyoncé. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says he’s in for both.

Jackson and the Ravens are part of the NFL’s Christmas doubleheader on Wednesday. First up, the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET, while Baltimore heads to Houston to take on the Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET. Both games are on Netflix.

In the Ravens-Texans contest, millions of fans will likely plan to tune in to see Houston native Beyoncé perform in the halftime show at NRG Stadium.

There might be at least one other Beyoncé fan watching from the field level – instead of making halftime adjustments inside the locker room: Jackson.

“Going to go out there and watch, man,” Jackson said with a smile Monday, getting a laugh from reporters. “First time seeing Beyoncé perform and it’s at our game, that’s dope. I’m going to go out and watch. Sorry, (coach John) Harbaugh. Sorry, fellas.”

It’s unclear if Jackson was serious or kidding, so viewers will just have to wait and see if he delivers on his vow – and risk some punishment from his head coach.

