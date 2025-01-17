Jimmy Butler returns from suspension in Miami Heat’s loss to Denver Nuggets

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — It was a mixed bag for Miami Heat fans at the Kaseya Center on Friday.

On one hand, their All-Star forward Jimmy Butler returned to the lineup following suspension. But on the other, the team suffered a deflating 133-113 blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Butler, who finished the game with 18 points, was suspended seven games for “multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks.”

Along with announcing the suspension, the team also said they would consider trade offers for the 14-year veteran.

However, two weeks later, there has been no trade and Butler finds himself back in the same situation he was previously in – stuck in Miami.

With his future in flux, the Miami crowd didn’t give the six-time All-Star an exuberant welcome when his name was announced during pregame introductions, which garnered a little smirk from Butler himself.

Ahead of the game, Butler’s agent, Bernard Lee, gave a nod to NBA legend Michael Jordan, posting a statement saying “I’m back.”

Butler added three rebounds and two assists on 7-for-15 shooting.

After the game, Butler addressed the media, saying he wasn’t surprised to be back in the starting lineup following everything that has transpired in the last two weeks.

“It was a lot said by everybody, except for me to tell you the truth,” Butler told reporters. “We will let people keep talking. Like they know everything, like they have all the answers. And then sooner or later the whole truth will come out but until then, we will continue to let people talk.

“And if I’m here, I will get out there and play.”

The NBA trade deadline is on February 6.

Butler added that he has “no beef” with his Heat teammates.

“It felt good to get out there and actually run around with these guys, as much as everybody may think, I got no problem with these guys. …My beef not with them, it never will be. Never has been,” Butler added.

But Butler did not comment when asked if this situation is “fixable.”

The suspension came after Butler intimated that he would like to be traded by the Heat, saying in a press conference: “I want to get my joy back.”

Speaking after the Heat’s 128-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers on January 2, Butler was asked whether he will be able to find that joy in Miami.

“Probably not,” he replied.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was blunt about his team’s performance, adding he would not “feed” into any storylines regarding Butler.

“I know what storylines you’re looking for. I’m not feeding into it. We got our a**es kicked tonight,” Spoelstra told reporters.

The Nuggets had their way with the Heat all night, as Jamal Murray scored 30 points and Nikola Jokic secured his league-leading 17th triple-double of the season, finishing with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

With the loss, the Heat fall to 20-20 on the season and fell behind the Detroit Pistons for the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Heat are scheduled to host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

