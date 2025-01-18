Australian Open: USA’s Taylor Fritz stunned by veteran Gaël Monfils, who ‘inspired’ wife Elina Svitolina to own upset win

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — French veteran Gaël Monfils rolled back the years to stun the USA’s No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday, winning 3-6 7-5 7-6(1) 6-4 after three hours and eight minutes of scintillating tennis.

The 38-year-old Monfils becomes the second-oldest male player in history after Roger Federer to reach the fourth round Down Under since the Australian Open moved to Melbourne Park in 1988, per the ATP.

During the very next match in the same Margaret Court Arena, Elina Svitolina, Monfils’ wife, ousted the women’s world No. 4, Jasmine Paolini, to complete a dream day for the family.

Monfils watched Svitolina’s win from her players’ box as the Ukrainian 28th seed also came from a set down to win 2-6 6-4 6-0 and reach the fourth round.

“It was a crazy battle. I got inspired after my husband’s win,” Svitolina said.

“I watched a little bit of that match, of course it was tough to miss.”

Monfils, a 13-time winner on the ATP Tour, sealed his victory on a booming ace – his 24th of the match – and proceeded to celebrate with a shimmy and a dance on-court, his moves and infectious smile drawing huge cheers from the crowd.

“I felt good. I felt in this moment I wanted to do that (dance),” Monfils told reporters. “I wanted to be myself. I had this in my mind so I just did what as in my mind. It was my way to express my joy.

“As I always say, I keep playing for those matches. Play a big player, big stadium, good crowd, good energy. When you’re 38 years old, it’s what I want and I had it. I was very fortunate to win it but it’s exactly why I’m playing.”

It was a near-perfect performance of skill, power and wit from Monfils after dropping the first set.

Fritz was unable to get to grips with Monfils’ varied game from the baseline, while the Frenchman’s serve was at times an unstoppable weapon.

Monfils, the world No. 41 and former world No. 6, is enjoying an incredible run to start his 22nd season on the tour; last week, he won the ASB Classic in Auckland to become the oldest player to ever win an ATP Tour title.

However, despite his early success in 2025, Monfils doesn’t believe he’s a contender at the Australian Open.

“Win?” he replied, wide-eyed with surprise when asked if he could win the title. “No. To be honest with you, it’s not even a dream to win the tournament. My dream is to be old with a lot of kids and healthy.

“That’s your dream, I guess, for me to win a slam,” he joked. “My dream is to have an unbelievable family. Tennis is cool, of course you want to have goals and dreams, but my dream is out there.”

Despite Fritz’s defeat, there remains a healthy contingent of US participants in the tournament, with Monfils facing American Ben Shelton in the fourth round on Monday.

Elsewhere, American teenage qualifier Learner Tien defeated France’s Corentin Moutet 7-6 (10) 6-3 6-3 to continue his dream run in Australia.

The 19-year-old, who had never before been past the first round of a slam, stunned fifth seed Daniil Medvedev in the previous round and will face Lorenzo Sonego on Monday.

No. 21 seed Ben Shelton also reached the fourth round with a 6-3 3-6 6-4 7-6(5) win over Italy’s No. 16 seed Lorenzo Muzetti, while unseeded 20-year-old American Alex Michelsen upset No. 19 seed Karen Khachanov 6-3 7-6(5) 6-2.

In the women’s draw, Madison Keys won the all-American clash against Danielle Collins 6-4 6-4, while Emma Navarro beat Ons Jabeur 6-4 3-6 6-4.

