What to know from Saturday’s NFL playoff action as Washington and Kansas City advance

(CNN) — One team that booked its trip to the conference championship on Saturday is returning to a comfortable place, having gone seven straight years. The other hasn’t been on a stage this big since 1992.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders are both one win away from the Super Bowl after convincing wins on Saturday. The Chiefs knocked off the Houston Texans 23-14 while the Commanders upset the top-seeded Detroit Lions 45-31.

It’s a remarkable turnaround for the Commanders, having won only four games a year ago. But that poor season allowed them to grab quarterback Jayden Daniels in the NFL draft and the rookie has taken the league by storm in his first season, playing with poise as he guides his team deep into the playoffs.

For the Chiefs, it’s about as unremarkable as it gets. They’ve now won eight straight playoff games and have played in every AFC Championship game since the 2018-19 season. Patrick Mahomes and company are regulars around this part of the season and are looking forward to a matchup against either the Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens in the next round.

Here’s what to know about Saturday’s NFL divisional round action:

The Commanders can’t be stopped as they upset Detroit

Fox Sports’ Tom Brady, who has seen it all on the field, couldn’t believe what he was watching on Saturday night.

The points came fast and furious from the start at Ford Field in Detroit as Washington defeated the NFC’s top-seeded Lions by a score of 45-31.

With the score already 10-7 Commanders, Lions tight end Sam LaPorta made one of the best catches you will ever see to give the Lions a first half lead. Goff was forced from the pocket by the Commanders pass rush and, as he was being brought down, he tossed toward the second-year tight end. The Iowa product laid out and brought in an incredible one-handed grab for the score to put Detroit in front 14-10.

The Commanders quickly answered with their own TD – a massive 59-yard strike from Jayden Daniels to Terry McLaurin to put the Commanders back on top 17-14.

Panic began to spread over Ford Field as the offensive miscues mounted for the home team. Goff sailed a pass over wide receiver Tim Patrick as he tried for another big play, but the ball landed in the hands of the Commanders’ Quan Martin, who zigzagged through Lions’ players for a 40-yard pick-six to go up by 10.

The Lions offense had an emphatic answer. On a trick play reverse, Jameson Williams took the ball and ran through scrambling Commanders’ defenders for a 61-yard score – punctuated by a front flip into the end zone to pull Detroit back to a three-point deficit at 24-21. Brady went nuts in the booth: “This is video game stuff right here!”

The Commanders offense wasn’t content to just coast into halftime up three. Daniels threw a 38-yard prayer to Dyami Brown, which eventually led to a five-yard touchdown pass for tight end Zach Ertz to extend the lead for the Commanders. After two quarters, Washington led by 10, 31-21.

It was a historic first half in Detroit. Seven touchdowns to seven different players in a game that produced 42 total points in the second quarter – the most in NFL postseason history.

The Lions defense got an important stop to start the half, forcing the Commanders to punt for the first time. The Detroit offense followed that up with a touchdown drive to get within three points.

But Daniels and the Commanders’ offense (and perhaps the ghosts that have haunted the Lions franchise for decades) were simply too tough to keep in check Saturday night.

The rookie quarterback drove the Commanders down the field to the Detroit 16-yard line, where they faced a fourth-and-two. Washington head coach Dan Quinn decided to be aggressive and sent his offense to try and pick up the first down and succeeded on a quarterback keeper from Daniels.

A 15-play, over eight-minute, 70-yard drive was capped off by Washington running back Brian Robinson’s second touchdown of the game to yet again make it a 10-point game.

Facing a 10-point deficit with a little more than 12 minutes to go, Williams threw a back-breaking interception on one of Detroit’s trademark trick plays, which have been a hallmark of the NFL’s top-scoring offense all season.

Washington capitalized once again. This time it was running back Jeremy McNichols’ turn to pound the ball in for another touchdown to put the wild card Commanders up 45-28.

The Commanders scored 21 points off Detroit turnovers in the game.

After a field goal to cut the Lions’ deficit to 14 points, Detroit was back in the red zone in the final minute of the game, but a third interception of the night from Goff put to rest any hope of a Motor City Miracle. All that remained was victory formation for Washington. Daniels took a knee and the game’s final seconds ticked away.

“At the end of the day, after all of this, the loss today, I still love the guys,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the loss. “And I respect them. And I appreciate everything they put into it, but it’s not the time to talk about what a great year or how many wins. Just – because at this moment, I don’t think any of us feel that way.

“The whole point of doing what you do is to get to the show. It’s why you play this game and we fell short.”

The Commanders advance to the NFC Championship game for the first time since the 1991-92 season, where they will play the winner of the Philadelphia-Los Angeles game on Sunday.

Houston’s defense makes it tough, but Chiefs roll

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were big favorites coming into the game – after all, they are the closest thing the NFL has to a dynasty right now.

However, the Houston Texans had other ideas, and the game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday wound up much more competitive than many people were expecting. But in the end, the Chiefs once again emerged victorious and advanced to their seventh consecutive AFC Championship game after defeating the Texans 23-14.

After the winners of back-to-back Super Bowls opened the clash with a long kickoff return on the game’s opening play, the knee-jerk reaction was to think it would be a long day for the Houstonians. But the Texans held firm only allowing a Harrison Butker field goal, which Houston promptly answered with a Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal of their own. The Chiefs tallied another three points from Butker as both defenses were noticeably intense and solid as the first quarter ended 6-3 Kansas City.

The Chiefs were the first team to reach the end zone with a drive in the second quarter.

Mahomes found Travis Kelce wide open in the middle of the field and the tight end rumbled through tacklers for a 49-yard play down to the Houston six-yard line. The Houston D held firm but couldn’t stop a third and goal effort from the one-yard line – Kareem Hunt took the pitch and ran off tackle for an easy touchdown. Chiefs were now up 13-3.

The Texans did answer before halftime, once again, led by Stroud’s efforts to find John Metchie for a clutch 24-yard gain to get the Texans into field goal range. After missing a 55-yard attempt earlier in the quarter, Fairbairn obliged this time, connecting on a 48-yarder to make it 13-6 at the break.

After halftime, both teams’ offenses settled in with two long drives.

The Texans ate up most of the third quarter with a 15-play, 82-yard drive that ended in a Joe Mixon touchdown. But Fairbairn missed the extra point, keeping the Texans a point behind at 13-12 after it appeared Houston was about to tie it up.

The Chiefs’ ensuing drive started with a hiccup before taking flight. The drive began with another connection between Mahomes and Travis Kelce, but the play was called back for offensive holding. On a third-and-six play from their own 23-yard line, Mahomes found Kelce again for another big gain, the time for 12 yards and a first down.

The Mahomes to Kelce connection continued to key the Chiefs attack on their epic 13-play 7:44 drive.

Kelce – who had another massive playoff game under the sport’s brightest lights – picked up an 18-yard gain down to the Texans’ eight-yard line, setting up a first-and-goal.

On third down, Mahomes showed why he remains the gold standard in big-game situations. Mahomes was in danger of getting wrapped up in the backfield for a sack, but the falling quarterback found Kelce once again, this time an 11-yard touchdown to push the lead to 20-12.

Kelce’s offensive explosion elicited joyful reactions from his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, who took in the game from a suite, alongside WNBA phenom – and lifelong Chiefs fan – Caitlin Clark. The pair were seen throughout ESPN’s broadcast of the game chatting, laughing and celebrating the Chiefs’ big moments.

Houston followed Kansas City’s epic drive with a fateful strategic mistake. On a fourth-and-10, the Texans inexplicably decided to go for it despite being rushed by a dwindling play clock. Houston decided not to call a timeout as the Chiefs’ pass rush made them pay, closing out the drive by sacking Stroud for a 16-yard loss.

The Chiefs later added another Butker field goal to push Houston’s backs up against the wall.

The Texans answered with another strong drive but were undone once again by a third miscue in the kicking game.

With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Kansas City saved their biggest special teams play of the game for last, blocking the 35-yard attempt from Fairbairn to close out the Texans’ comeback attempt.

The Chiefs conceded an intentional safety with their final offensive possession, but there was no miracle finish in the cards for the Texans as the game finished 23-14.

Kansas City was lifted by a massive game from Kelce, who caught seven passes for 117 yards and the touchdown that sealed the win. Kareem Hunt added a touchdown and carried eight times for 44 yards to lead the Chiefs in rushing.

But once again, the real story was Mahomes. His pass to Kelce for the game’s final touchdown was simply out of this world. Falling down as he was about to be sacked, Mahomes found his favorite target wide open in the end zone. His stat line wasn’t the most impressive, but he’ll take it – 16 of 25 passing for 177 yards and one touchdown.

For head coach Andy Reid, it was his 300th career win, joining George Halas, Don Shula and Bill Belichick as the only NFL coaches to reach that plateau.

The Chiefs will await the winner of the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

