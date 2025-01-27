Chelsea breaks world transfer record for a women’s soccer player to sign Naomi Girma

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — US Women’s National Team (USWNT) defender Naomi Girma has become women’s soccer’s first ever million-dollar player, joining English champion Chelsea from San Diego Wave FC.

The 24-year-old signed for the Blues for about £900,000 ($1.1 million) on a four-and-a-half-year deal, according to the BBC.

The previous record transfer fee was set last year, when Zambia striker Racheal Kundananji joined Bay FC from Madrid CFF for $788,000. Girma’s signing is the third time Chelsea has broken the record, having signed Pernille Harder for $355,000 in 2020 and Mayra Ramírez for $542,000 in 2024.

“I’m so happy and really excited to be here. It doesn’t feel real,” said Girma in a club announcement. “There are a lot of things about Chelsea that made me want to come here – the culture, the winning mentality, staff and players. It’s a top environment to learn and grow in. Right now, that’s what I’m looking to do. It was an easy choice for me.”

Girma has made 44 appearances for the USWNT and played every minute as Emma Hayes’ team took gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“Look, she’s the best defender I’ve ever seen,” said Hayes – who won seven Women’s Super League (WSL) titles during her 12 years at Chelsea – after the USWNT’s semifinal win over Germany in Paris, according to ESPN. “I’ve never seen a player as good as her at the back. She’s got everything, poise, composure, she can defend, she anticipates, she leads. (She’s) unbelievable.”

Girma was also a key part of the USWNT squad at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, a year in which she was named US Soccer Female Player of the Year.

At club level, the defender was the first pick of the 2022 NWSL Draft, selected by the Wave ahead of the club’s inaugural season, having impressed while at Stanford University.

She was named Rookie of the Year in 2022 and NWSL Defender of the Year in each of her first two seasons. In 2023, Girma was part of the Wave team that won the NWSL Shield, and the following year, she was nominated for the Player of the Year prize at FIFA’s Best Awards. She made 72 appearances across her three seasons in San Diego.

The American, who was introduced to Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge ahead of the team’s 1-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday, will wear number 16 for her new club.

Chelsea is currently seven points clear of Manchester United at the top of the WSL.

