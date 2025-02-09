The Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LIX with a dominant performance to end the Chiefs’ dream of a three-peat

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

New Orleans (CNN) — The Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday won their franchise’s second Super Bowl championship, putting an end to the Kansas City Chiefs’ dream of a three-peat with a dominant and complete performance on both sides of the ball, winning 40-22.

The Eagles forced Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs offense into looking ordinary at best, pressing the superstar quarterback into numerous mistakes – none bigger than the two second-quarter interceptions that blew open what had been a tight game.

The first pick, by Cooper DeJean, was returned for a touchdown after Mahomes simply didn’t see him as he scrambled away from the omnipresent Eagles pass rush. The second was the backbreaker as edge rusher Josh Sweat pushed one of Mahomes’ offensive lineman into the quarterback as he threw, knocking him off balance. Zach Baun dove and the linebacker grabbed the ball at the Chiefs’ 14-yard line, allowing the Eagles to go up by 24 just before halftime.

On the other side of the ball, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts simply put in one of the best performances of his career. The fifth-year quarterback looked assured and calm under the bright lights, setting a new Super Bowl record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 72 yards and going 17-for-22 for another 221 yards. He was named Super Bowl MVP for his efforts.

“I just wanted to think about all the effort, all the work, that was put in over the course of time,” Hurts said of his thoughts after the game. “We got a focused group out there. Offense was able to score points and take advantage of opportunities. … and the defense played their a** off.”

Eagles capitalize on Chiefs early struggles

It took a few drives, but the game eventually settled into a rhythm of Philadelphia moving the ball and the Chiefs being unable to get anything going.

The Eagles’ first drive was stymied by a dubious offensive pass interference call on wide receiver AJ Brown, who was deemed to have made contact with Trent McDuffie’s helmet when he made separation. That play would have been a first down on a big catch, but instead the Eagles had to punt.

The Chiefs picked up a first down on their first offensive play but then the drive fizzled out quickly and Kansas City had to punt the ball away.

The Eagles’ next drive was extended when McDuffie was flagged for making contact with Dallas Goedert’s face on a third down pass that fell incomplete. It was another questionable call, with Hurts’ pass being thrown high over Goedert’s head on the play.

Two players later, Hurts connected with Jahan Dotson for a long pass that was initially ruled a touchdown. Replay showed Dotson’s knee was actually down before he crossed the goal line, giving the Eagles first and goal from the one-yard line. The team used their patented “tush push” to open the scoring with 6:15 to go in the first quarter.

The Chiefs meanwhile were unable to get anything going on offense early. Mahomes couldn’t find the passes that he wanted and the Chiefs again had to punt, marking another quick drive.

“They came out ready to play and I feel like we started slow,” said Chiefs center Creed Humphrey.

Hurts showed off all his skills on the ensuing drive, moving the Eagles down the field with a couple of passes and picking up a big chunk of yardage with a designed quarterback keeper.

The Eagles seize control in second quarter explosion

The second quarter started off looking promising for the Chiefs, but it turned into an absolute nightmare for the NFL’s latest dynasty. Eagles fans, meanwhile, will remember those 15 minutes for a long, long time.

The quarter started with an offsides call on the Chiefs, which negated a sack that looked like it was going to kill the Eagles drive. Instead, they got the chance to keep pushing for a possible score to put them up big in the second quarter. But Hurts’ pass to Brown was yards short of the receiver and safety Bryan Cook came up with the big interception to put a stop to the drive.

The Chiefs took over at their own 4-yard line, aiming to get something going on offense for the first time during the game. Instead, they went three-and-out again as Mahomes looked uncharacteristically out of sorts.

Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat said he and his teammates realized early on that they had the Chiefs’ offensive line’s number.

“After a while, it’s just like – cannot go wrong with us right now,” he said. “I said this is just that day. It’s just who’s it gonna be, that’s all it was.”

When the Eagles got the ball back, Hurts found Brown for a big chunk of yardage, picking up 22 yards to move the Eagles back into threatening range of the Chiefs’ end zone. The Chiefs thought they had the Eagles stopped when Justin Reid tackled Hurts short of the first down marker, bringing up a fourth-and-three. The Eagles lined up as if they were going to go for it but instead just tried to get the Chiefs to jump offsides.

The defenders didn’t bite and Jake Elliott lined up to boot a 43-yard field goal. The Eagles were flagged for a false start, moving the kick back five yards and Elliott just squeezed the ball between the uprights to put the Eagles up 10-0.

The next drive brought disaster for the Chiefs – and rapture for the Eagles. Mahomes was sacked on two consecutive plays and on third-and-16, and he had to throw deep to make a play. Instead, he found Eagles defensive back DeJean, who grabbed the interception and weaved through the Chiefs offense to bring the ball 38 yards to the house for a touchdown that put the Eagles up 17-0.

The Chiefs offensive woes continued on the next drive as Mahomes and his teammates went three-and-out again. The frustration was evident as cameras caught Chiefs players looking upset during the ensuing Eagles drive, which ate up a lot of clock even though Hurts and the offense didn’t move far down the field.

The stop by the Chiefs defense gave Mahomes and company a chance at getting into the two-minute drill as they tried to close the gap before the end of the half. A stressed-out Taylor Swift looked on as the Chiefs took over on their own six-yard line. A poor throw by Mahomes on the opening play of the drive, caused by a slight collision with his own offensive lineman driven by another Eagles pass rush getting home, led to a second interception this time to Baun.

“We didn’t start how we wanted to. Obviously, the turnovers hurt,” Mahomes said. “I take all the blame for that. I mean, those early turnovers swing the momentum of the game, then they capitalize on them and they score on the one and they got a touchdown immediately after, so that’s 14 points that I kind of gave them. It’s hard to come back from that in the Super Bowl. Just didn’t play to my standard and I have to be better next time.”

Hurts and the Eagles offense got the ball back at the Chiefs’ 14-yard line and two plays later, Hurts found Brown wide open in the flat for an easy pass-and-catch touchdown that put the Eagles up 24-0 with just 95 seconds to go before halftime.

The Chiefs once again couldn’t get anything going on offense. DeAndre Hopkins dropped a wide-open pass that was sure to pick up a first down with 40 seconds to go and the Chiefs once again were forced to punt.

Chiefs get on the board but can’t turn it around

After halftime, the story remained much the same. The Chiefs picked up a first down – just their second of the game – but Mahomes was sacked multiple times after that and the Eagles got the ball back quickly.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said they worked on keeping up the intensity at halftime.

“One of the main things we talked about is be ready for anything, you know, be ready for more anxiety, for different exotic things, things that they can be able to try to get back into the game,” he said.

The Eagles picked up right where they left off, with Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley getting good chunks of yardage to start the drive. Hurts’ ability to scramble gashed the Chiefs for 30 yards on the drive before he found Barkley for a 22-yard gain down to the Chiefs’ four-yard line. The drive eventually stalled there and the Eagles kicked a field goal to extend the lead to 27 with a little more than five minutes to play in the third quarter.

The Chiefs moved the ball a little bit on the ensuing drive – including the first catch from star tight end Travis Kelce – but it was once again an incredible defensive play by the Eagles’ secondary that snuffed out any life Kansas City may have had. On fourth down and short, Mahomes looked for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins but cornerback Avonte Maddox reached out and got his fingertips on the pass, knocking the ball – and the Chiefs’ comeback hopes – to the turf.

On the very next play, Hurts dropped back to pass and hit a streaking DeVonta Smith in stride for a touchdown that put the Eagles up 34-0. It was the proverbial nail in the coffin of the Chiefs dynasty and the party on Broad Street and Bourbon Street was about to reach peak levels.

The Chiefs finally got on the board with about 30 seconds to play in the third quarter after a five-play, 90-yard drive ended in a long touchdown pass from Mahomes to wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The Chiefs went for two and didn’t get the conversion, making the score 34-6 in favor of Philly as the third quarter came to an end.

Hurts used his legs to pick up a key gain on the ensuing drive that ended in a field goal for the Eagles, extending their lead to 31 as the fourth quarter got underway.

On the next drive, the Eagles pass rush once again made the kind of play that wins football games.

On first-and-10 from the Chiefs’ 30, Mahomes dropped back and looked to go deep. Before he could let loose, defensive tackle Milton Williams stripped the ball from his hand and jumped on the loose ball. That fumble recovery led to yet another Jake Elliott field goal to put the Eagles up 40-6.

The Chiefs put another touchdown on the board late in the game as Mahomes found Hopkins for a touchdown, allowing the veteran wide receiver to add a touchdown in the Super Bowl to his Hall of Fame resumé. The Chiefs converted on the ensuing two-point conversation to make the score 40-14.

The Chiefs scored again on a long pass from Mahomes to Worthy, his second of the game. With Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni already drenched in the traditional Gatorade bath, the Chiefs added on another two-point conversation to bring the score to 40-22 with under two minutes to go.

The Eagles recovered the ensuing onside kick and from there it was just a matter of taking a knee as the Eagles celebrated their second Super Bowl championship.

“I mean, the Gatorade got dumped on coach with like two-and-a-half minutes left. That’s crazy,” Baun said of the blowout nature of the win. “We were trying to stay locked in the whole game, though, because Kansas City has come back in so many games like that. But I think we all knew pretty early.”

