Mixed doubles change at US Open branded a ‘profound injustice’ by defending champions

(CNN) — The mixed doubles competition at this year’s US Open will be held earlier than normal in the hope of showcasing some of tennis’ biggest stars, but the decision has also prompted ire from players.

Traditionally staged alongside the US Open’s other singles and doubles events at Flushing Meadows, this year’s mixed doubles will take place on August 19 and 20 – several days before the scheduled start of the tournament.

The rationale is that top players will then be available to appear in the mixed doubles, attracting more fans and allowing broadcasters to spotlight the competition before main draw singles play begins on August 24.

Among those to be angered by the change are defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, who called it a “pseudo-exhibition” and “profound injustice” which “disrespect(s) an entire category of players.”

In a joint post on Instagram, the Italian pair added: “In our opinion making decisions just following the logic of profit is profoundly wrong in some situations.

“Last year, to win the US Open together was one of the greatest moments in our careers. We felt unbelievable warmth and support from the Italian fans and this made us really happy.

“Mixed doubles is not very well known, that’s true, but everything that’s part of a Slam competition – the History behind every single result – is unique and it’s a great honour to become part of it.

“Coming back the following year and seeing your names engraved in the trophy board is one of the most special feelings in our sport. You realize that you will be forever remembered as a small part of this important tournament.”

Errani and Vavassori were not the only ones to bemoan how doubles specialists would be overlooked in the new format. Poland’s two-time mixed doubles champion Jan Zieliński said that there had been “no communication with the players, no thought behind what it means to some peoples careers, no respect to the history and traditions” in a post on X.

CNN has contacted the United States Tennis Association (USTA) – which organizes the US Open – for further comment.

Under the new format, eight of the 16-team field will be selected based on their combined singles ranking, while eight will be wild-card entries.

There will also be a different scoring system, which includes sets played to four games (barring the final), no-ad scoring (e.g. the point after deuce wins the game) and a deciding 10-point tie-break in the place of a third set. All the matches will be played in Arthur Ashe Stadium or Louis Armstrong Stadium, the US Open’s two main courts.

Top American singles players Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz welcomed the change in a press release from the US Open, with both players saying that they are looking forward to the chance to play in the mixed doubles this year.

The press release noted that “fans, players, partners and broadcasters will all enjoy the benefits of this reimagined mixed doubles format,” adding: “The world’s best players will have the opportunity to compete for this title and the multi-million dollar purse without having to juggle mixed doubles with their singles and doubles commitments.”

The winning team will receive a $1 million prize, a sizeable increase on the $200,000 awarded to Errani and Vavassori last year.

“By giving the competition its own spotlight, we’re elevating mixed doubles to put an even greater focus on the incredible talent we have across the sport,” said USTA executive director and CEO Lew Sherr.

“We’re working closely with top players, many of whom are eager to be part of this historic change. And having our broadcasting partners, including ESPN, on board to showcase this innovation only adds to the excitement, ensuring that fans everywhere will get to witness these elite athletes team up and redefine the game together.”

