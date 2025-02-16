Irish jockey Michael O’Sullivan dies at 24, days after falling during a race

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Irish jockey Michael O’Sullivan has died at the age of 24 as a result of the injuries he sustained in a fall during a race 10 days ago, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) announced on Sunday.

“Michael sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family in Cork University Hospital,” Dr. Jennifer Pugh, chief medical officer of the IHRB, which oversees horseracing in Ireland, said in a statement.

“We extend our appreciation to the multidisciplinary teams who provided the best of medical care to Michael, both on the racecourse and in Cork University Hospital,” Pugh added.

O’Sullivan, who was riding Wee Charlie for Gerard O’Leary, was one of three who fell at the final fence in a race at Thurles Racecourse in Ireland on February 6. He was treated on the racecourse before being airlifted to the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital.

In her statement, Pugh described O’Sullivan as “a pleasure to be around” due to his “dedication, modesty and kind nature.”

“Michael’s success and his humility will have inspired many and I share the feeling of loss today with all those who knew him,” she said.

Though still a young jockey, O’Sullivan had already achieved much success in his career, including winning the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2023.

Figures from across the horseracing world and in Ireland paid tribute to that talent on Sunday.

Ireland’s taoiseach (prime minister) Micheál Martin said on X, formerly known as Twitter, he was “deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of jockey Michael O’Sullivan.”

“A talented rider who inspired many,” he added. “My sincere sympathies go to Michael’s family, his friends and colleagues in the racing world.”

Meanwhile, British jockey Harry Skelton said it was “absolutely devastating news to hear Michael O’Sullivan has passed away.”

“My thoughts are with his family, friends,” he posted on X. “When you go that door to race you all want to come back in it together, his peg now sits empty for all the wrong reasons, thinking of all the Irish weighing room.”

All races scheduled for today at Punchestown and the Point to Point fixtures at Knockanard, Nengh and Tinahel have been canceled as a mark of respect to O’Sullivan.

