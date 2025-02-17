LaLiga match between Espanyol and Athletic Bilbao halted due to alleged racist abuse

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — A LaLiga match between Espanyol and Athletic Bilbao was briefly halted on Sunday afternoon after an Athletic player was allegedly subjected to racist abuse by fans.

During the first half, Athletic forward Iñaki Williams informed referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernández that supporters of the home team had abused his teammate Maroan Sannadi, whose parents are Moroccan.

The referee responded by activating the league’s anti-racism protocol, whereby the game was stopped and a message was played to supporters warning them that it would be abandoned if the abuse did not stop. A message condemning racist, xenophobic and homophobic abuse was also displayed on the large screen inside Stage Front Stadium.

The game was interrupted for about three minutes before play continued.

“Soccer should be about enjoyment. It’s Sunday, it’s a nice day, two o’clock in the afternoon. This sort of thing should not happen,” Williams said in an interview after the game.

“The referee acted very well. The (message on) the screens came out. I didn’t really understand why (the fans) were whistling at me, but anyway, let’s hope (authorities) make it right, give it visibility and that the perpetrators are punished.”

Both clubs also posted on social media to condemn racist abuse at soccer matches, with Athletic’s statement reading: “United against racism, zero tolerance against any discriminatory attitude. These people and attitudes are not needed on soccer pitches or in our society.” Espanyol, for its part, said, “RCD Espanyol emphatically condemns, once again, any act of racism on the soccer pitch.”

LaLiga posted Iñaki Williams’ post-match interview on the events to its corporate social media account, adding, “Racism has no place in our stadiums.”

CNN has reached out to LaLiga, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Athletic Bilbao and Espanyol for comment.

In 2020, Espanyol banned 12 of its supporters after they were identified as having racially abused Williams during a match in January of that year.

LaLiga has seen multiple high-profile incidents of racist abuse over the past few years. In particular, Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr. has spoken out repeatedly against the abuse he has suffered. Three Valencia fans were sentenced to eight months in prison in June 2024 for directing racist abuse towards the Brazilian star at a match in May 2023.

Sunday afternoon’s contest finished 1-1. Roberto Fernández opened the scoring for Espanyol in the 62nd minute when he robbed the ball off goalkeeper Unai Simón and rolled it into the net, but Oihan Sancet equalized 15 minutes later, volleying home a Nico Williams – Iñaki’s brother – corner from the right.

