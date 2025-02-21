LA Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller in concussion protocol after being hit in head by line drive in ‘scary moment’

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller was hit in the head by a line drive during Los Angeles’ Spring Training game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, an incident he later called a “scary moment.”

On Miller’s final pitch of the Dodgers’ Cactus League opener, Cubs first baseman Michael Busch hit the ball back at him at 105.5 mph and it hit the Dodgers pitcher in the head.

The 25-year-old immediately fell to the floor, clutching his head, and received medical attention shortly afterwards.

He was able to get to one knee as he was evaluated before being able to walk off the field under his own power. Cameras showed a red mark on his forehead as he exited the game.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” Miller wrote on X. “Really means a lot. Scary moment I’m good! All praise to the man above. Can’t wait to get back on the mound.”

Miller’s girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, reposted a screenshot of Miller’s post on her Instagram Stories with the comment: “My gladiator.”

According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Miller is in the concussion protocol and will continue to be evaluated over the next couple of days to ensure he has no long-lasting effects.

“It squared him up pretty good,” Roberts said after the Dodgers’ 12-4 loss to the Cubs, per the MLB website. “It was kind of the front side of the head, and you can just see the distance that it traveled once it hit. So there was some deflection, but it hit him pretty flush.”

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy called the incident “very terrifying and frightening” but said Miller’s behavior in the moments afterwards helped show his teammates that he wasn’t too badly hurt.

“Thankfully, he seems like he was OK. When the trainer came out, asked him if he knew where he was, he made a little joke about hanging a curveball,” Muncy said. “Right then, you kind of knew he was fine.”

Following a disappointing 2024 season, Miller is battling for a spot in the Dodgers’ pitching rotation for the upcoming season, and he has impressed so far as Los Angeles ramps up its preparation to defend its 2024 World Series title.

