Fiorentina star Moise Kean discharged from hospital after collapsing on pitch following head injury

(CNN) — Soccer star Moise Kean, who plays for Fiorentina and Italy, has been discharged from the hospital after collapsing on the pitch following a head injury on Sunday.

The striker, 24, had been playing in Fiorentina’s Serie A match against Hellas Verona before he began to look unsteady on his feet in the 64th minute. Shortly after, he collapsed onto the ground, with medical staff rushing on to provide treatment.

He was subsequently stretchered off and taken to a nearby hospital in Verona.

“ACF Fiorentina can confirm that Moise Kean was discharged from hospital in Verona overnight and has returned to Florence,” a team statement said on Monday.

“Medical and diagnostic tests all produced negative results.”

Moments before collapsing, Kean had been involved in an accidental collision with an opposition player. Replays showed Kean’s head making contact with the knee of an opponent as the Fiorentina star fell after a challenge.

Kean received treatment for a few minutes before returning to the pitch, according to AP. He fell to the floor just minutes after coming back on.

Kean is the club’s top goalscorer in the league this season – and is second in Serie A with 15 goals – helping Fiorentina reach sixth in the table.

The 24-year-old, once considered one of the most promising youngsters in the world, has played for the likes of PSG, Juventus and Everton during his career. He has also made 19 appearances for Italy, scoring five goals for the national team.

Kean is the second Fiorentina star to collapse during a match this season. In December, Edoardo Bove suffered a medical emergency against Inter Milan.

The midfielder was rushed to a nearby intensive care after losing consciousness. He was later fitted with a heart defibrillator, according to AP.

