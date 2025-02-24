USWNT and Japan both claim SheBelieves Cup victories to set up showdown match on Wednesday

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — A first ever senior international goal for promising young striker Michelle Cooper helped the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) to a 2-1 victory over struggling Australia in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday, setting up a decisive final-game showdown with Japan.

The Kansas City Current forward scored what would prove to be the eventual winner in the 68th minute, sweeping home from 12 yards out just six minutes after she was introduced as a substitute.

“It was like a blur to be honest. It was such a crazy moment,” said the 22-year-old afterwards. “We just kept attacking them and attacking them and attacking them, and to be able to get the goal and win off of that, it felt great.”

It was the USA’s 30th victory in 36 games against the Matildas and meant that Emma Hayes remains unbeaten in 17 games as head coach, retaining her 100% record in competitive matches as USWNT boss.

Hayes opted to change all 11 players following the 2-0 victory over Colombia in the first game – the first time a USWNT manager has done so in 25 years, according to ESPN – but the team did not miss a beat, Lynn Biyendolo opening the scoring just 42 seconds into the match when she tapped home Jaedyn Shaw’s cross from four yards out.

With the US dominating, Cooper doubled the advantage midway through the second half after good work from Claire Hutton and Ally Sentnor.

Australia, which was without star player Sam Kerr as she continues her recovery from an ACL injury, was second best but did pull a goal back with 10 minutes to go when veteran striker Michelle Heyman headed home Hayley Raso’s cross from the right.

In truth, though, the Matildas never really looked like equalizing and needed two smart saves from goalkeeper Teagan Micah to keep the deficit at one in the closing stages.

Japan cruises to victory over Colombia

Elsewhere in the tournament, Japan scored the fastest goal in SheBelieves Cup history, according to US Soccer, on its way to a comfortable 4-1 win over Colombia.

The Nadeshiko went ahead after just 18 seconds when Momoko Tanikawa hit an incredible left-foot strike from 25 yards out into the top corner and doubled its lead seven minutes later when Tanikawa’s corner was headed in by Mina Tanaka.

Real Madrid forward Linda Caicedo rounded off a lovely move in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time to pull one back for Colombia, but Japan restored its two-goal advantage in the 57th minute through half-time substitute Maika Hamano.

Tanaka completed the scoring with 10 minutes to go from the penalty spot after she had been fouled by goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo. It was her fourth goal of the competition, meaning she is now tied with Mallory Swanson for the most goals ever in a single SheBelieves Cup tournament, according to US Soccer.

After a 4-0 win over Australia in its first game, Japan has the advantage over the US heading into the final game. Both teams have six points, but the Nadeshiko have a goal difference of plus-seven to the USA’s plus-three, which means a draw in Wednesday’s match in San Diego would see Japan crowned champion, halting the run of five straight SheBelieves Cup titles for the USWNT.

“It’s just the perfect game. It’s just what you want,” said Hayes of the showdown match. “You can see in their form, scoring lots of goals, the quality of their play is so, so high. I think they’re one of the top, top, top, top teams in the world.

“I respect the hell out of them, they’re a brilliant team. But we want to win.”

