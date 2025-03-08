FC Barcelona match postponed after death of team doctor

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — FC Barcelona’s LaLiga match against CA Osasuna scheduled for Saturday was postponed following the death of the Barça’s team doctor earlier in the day, the club said in a statement.

“FC Barcelona is deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia this evening,” the club posted on X.

“The FC Barcelona Board of Directors and all staff extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

No cause of death was provided by the club.

The match was called off roughly 20 minutes before its scheduled start time, after supporters had already filled the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

A message sharing the sad news was displayed on the video board in the stadium.

Barcelona said the match against Osasuna will be rescheduled for a later date.

“Club Atlético Osasuna wishes to express its deepest condolences to the family of Dr. Carles Miñarro Garcia and send a strong embrace to the entire staff of F.C. Barcelona and its fans during this difficult time,” Osasuna said on X.

Barça currently sits atop the LaLiga table, one point clear of Atlético Madrid, as the Blaugrana seek their 28th league title.

“LALIGA would like to express its deepest condolences to (Miñarro’s) family, friends, the club, and its supporters, and shares in their sorrow,” the league said in a statement.

Barcelona’s next scheduled match is Tuesday at home against Benfica in the second leg of a Champions League tie. Barça defeated the Portuguese club 1-0 in the first leg last week.

