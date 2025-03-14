Rory McIlroy takes fan’s phone after being heckled by college golfer at Players Championship

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Rory McIlroy took matters into his own hands at The Players Championship earlier this week after being heckled by a fan.

In a now viral clip on social media, the Northern Irishman can be seen walking over to a pair of spectators after hitting a tee shot during practice on Tuesday. He is then heard asking if he could see the phone belonging to one of the spectators, before taking it out of the fan’s hand and walking away.

Although not shown in the video, one of those spectators heckled the four-time major winner after he hit the drive, referencing a hooked shot that McIIroy made at the 2011 Masters, according to Golf.com. Apparently, the world No. 2 didn’t take kindly to the quip.

“No, you can’t,” said a laughing McIlroy when a reporter suggested asking about the incident on Thursday. “Because I don’t want you to.”

McIlroy shot a 67 in the first round of The Players Championship, one off the tournament lead. He is looking to win the PGA Tour’s flagship event for the second time after triumphing in 2019.

Golf.com reported that University of Texas player Luke Potter had heckled McIlroy, who then took the phone from Potter’s teammate.

Potter was celebrating at The Players Championship having won the nearby Hayt Collegiate tournament on Monday. He was later ejected from the course and apologized, while the phone was also returned, according to Golf.com

The PGA Tour’s fan code of conduct states that spectators can be expelled for “rude, vulgar or other inappropriate comments or gestures.” CNN has contacted the PGA Tour for comment.

“Look, I just made a mistake, and I take ownership for it,” Potter said, according to Golf Channel. “I apologize for it. That’s about all that needs to be said. It’s just a good learning experience. Yeah, I apologize.”

CNN has contacted the University of Texas men’s golf team for comment on behalf of Potter.

