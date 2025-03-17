Rory McIlroy comfortably beats JJ Spaun in rare Monday playoff to win second Players Championship

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Rory McIlroy clinched the second Players Championship of his career with a comfortable three-shot victory over American JJ Spaun in a rare Monday playoff.

The Northern Irishman finished the three-hole playoff one-over par to ease past a hapless Spaun, who endured a nightmare morning to finish on four-over par through 16, 17 and 18.

Spaun’s day got off to the worst possible start when he found the bunker with his approach shot at the par-five 16th, while McIlroy found the green with ease.

McIlroy, who earns his 28th PGA Tour victory and becomes the first European to win multiple Players Championships, two-putted for birdie to take an early lead over Spaun, who could only make par out of the bunker.

However, things then went from bad to worse for Spaun who could only watch with a bemused expression as his tee shot on the famous par-three 17th sailed way past the green and landed straight in the water.

McIlroy, conversely, again found the green with ease and even a three-putt for bogey wasn’t enough to give Spaun a glimmer of hope as the American finished with a triple bogey.

Both players hit wayward drives into the crowds gathered on the right of the fairway at the par-four 18th, but McIlroy’s three-putt bogey was enough for him to close out a comfortable playoff win that will no doubt fill him with confidence heading into April’s Masters.

“Wind coming out of a completely different direction (this morning),” McIlroy told NBC. “I’m just glad we didn’t have to play 18 in that – three was enough! I feel bad for JJ. He hit a really good shot on 17 and it just went straight through the wind.

“I was lucky to do enough to get it done, but unbelievably proud and happy to win my second Players Championship and I think this is the third time I’ve won on St. Patrick’s Day, so it’s been a good luck charm for me.

“I’ve worked really hard. I feel like I’m a way more complete player than I was a few years ago, even in conditions like this … I feel like I can play in all conditions and anything that comes my way.”

McIlroy started Sunday’s weather-affected final round four shots behind Spaun after a frustrating third-round 73 slowed the momentum he had built after a 67 and 68 in the opening two rounds.

McIlroy quickly built a three-shot lead though following a four-hour weather delay, but a bogey at the 14th opened the door for Spaun, who birdied the 14th and 16th to ensure both men entered the 18th level on 12-under par.

After McIlroy could only make par, Spaun had a 30-foot birdie putt to win only his second PGA Tour title, but watched his effort roll just inches wide of the hole to set up Monday’s playoff.

This is the first time in his career that the 35-year-old McIlroy has won two titles in a year on the PGA Tour before the Masters – which takes place in April – the one major he is missing from his résumé.

McIlroy, whose last Players win came back in 2019, said Scottie Scheffler’s recent form, including going back-to-back at TPC Sawgrass in 2023 and 2024, “inspired” him to improve his game.

“I know I need to be better if I want to compete with him,” McIlroy said. “I’ve knuckled down, I’ve worked hard and it’s nice to tie him with this, and Tiger (Woods) and the five other players to win this multiple times.”

