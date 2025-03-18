LeBron James says he’s ‘happy to have helped’ Mirra Andreeva in Indian Wells win

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — LeBron James said he’s “happy to have helped” Mirra Andreeva win the Indian Wells title on Sunday after the teenage tennis sensation says she drew inspiration from one of his old interviews.

The 17-year-old Andreeva beat world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Sunday’s final to become the youngest woman since Martina Hingis in 1997 to win back-to-back WTA 1000 (previously Tier I) titles after also picking up the trophy at the Dubai Championships two weeks ago.

Andreeva had to come from behind after being crushed 6-2 by Sabalenka in an opening set in which she won fewer than half of her service points.

Speaking to the tennis channel on Monday, Andreeva said: “I was listening to an interview with LeBron James and he was saying that even if you don’t play your 100% or even if you don’t feel you’re 100% physically, I’m going to choose to be 100% mentally.

“He said that’s what makes us champions, so I kind of tried to do the same. It didn’t really work in the beginning, but in the end, I managed to overcome that to really go for my shots and act like one of the legends.”

James – a four-time NBA champion, four-time MVP and the league’s all-time leading scorer – congratulated Andreeva and insisted all the credit belongs to her.

“Congratulations!” he wrote on an Instagram Story. “Happy to have helped but honestly YOU did THAT!! All your hard work, drive, and dedication toward your craft. KEEP GOING! Strive for greatness.”

