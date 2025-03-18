Magnus Carlsen rules out classical World Chess Championship return, shifting focus to new era

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Magnus Carlsen may be the best chess player in the world, but the Norwegian has ruled out a return to the classical World Chess Championship.

Carlsen, a five-time world champion, last won the title in 2021 but has opted not to participate in the event since, citing a lack of motivation.

He has since clashed with the International Chess Federation (FIDE), who organize the classic championship, over a number of topics and recently said he has no plans of returning to the tournament.

“I don’t see that at the moment. I think it’s very, very unlikely,” Carlsen said in an interview with Reuters when asked whether he might aim for the title again.

Instead, Carlsen is looking to capitalize on chess’ boom of popularity by throwing his support behind a new wave of competitions.

He has recently promoted Freestyle, a tournament where the pieces on the back rank start in a random position, and has signed up for this year’s Esports World Cup (EWC) where he will represent Team Liquid.

During last year’s World Rapid Chess Championship, Carlsen fell out with FIDE after being punished for a dress-code violation involving jeans, the latest flashpoint in a rocky relationship with the game’s governing body.

Last year, he also won Chess.com’s Speed Chess Championship and shared the World Blitz Championship with Ian Nepomniachtchi, a decision which caused controversy within the game.

“I’m not really very interested in what FIDE is doing. I’m sort of trying to do my things, being with the Esports World Cup, Chess.com, Freestyle,” he added to Reuters.

“FIDE’s crown jewel is the classical world championship, right? That’s what gives FIDE legacy and legitimacy, and none of us are going after that.

“So I think we’ll sort of coexist, I’m happy not playing the classical world championship. I’m kind of done with that and now I’m following it as a fan.”

Despite not wanting to reclaim his classical world title, Carlsen is motivated to show the new generation who’s still the boss.

The 34-year-old will likely clash with some of the world’s best at the upcoming EWC, where chess will be played in a fast-paced Rapid format – which has the same rules as classical but players have between 10 and 60 minutes to make their moves.

Carlsen said the event will likely favor the older players as he remains confident of his own ability to compete.

“It takes a little bit more time to build strength in faster formats than it does in classical chess,” he said.

“So I think the old guys (…) will stick around for a bit still.

“When it comes to motivation, it’s very hard to say, but I find it hard to believe that my level is just going to drop off a cliff. I think there’s certainly going to be some steady decline, but I think I can keep going for at least a few years.”

While he still has more years left in the tank, Carlsen has one eye on the future.

Just like he was mentored by chess great Garry Kasparov, Carlsen said he would like to one day share his tips with the new generation.

“I mainly enjoy playing, but I don’t rule out (mentoring) for the future. I already enjoy it when younger players ask me for advice and so on,” he said.

“But I feel like, for the moment, I really enjoy playing and I’m really good at it still. So that may be something for the future, but at the moment, I’m trying to certainly prove that I’m still better than the kids.”

