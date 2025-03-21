Novak Djokovic says he agrees and disagrees with parts of legal action launched by his players’ union

By Matias Grez and George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic has said that he agrees and disagrees with parts of the legal action taken by the Professional Tennis Players’ Association (PTPA), the players’ union he co-founded.

Earlier this week, the PTPA filed suits in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against the ATP and WTA Tours – the governing bodies of men’s and women’s tennis – as well as the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

The suits allege the “monopolization” of men’s and women’s tennis and the “disregard” of player interests, accusing the governing organizations of operating “as a cartel.”

As well as in New York, the PTPA has said that it is also filing lawsuits in the European Union and United Kingdom. The wide-ranging legal action covers prize money, the rankings system and schedule, the investigative processes of the ITIA, and name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation, among other areas.

“I’ve seen some changes, but there are some fundamental changes that are still yet to be made and I really hope that all the governing bodies, including PTPA, will come together and solve these issues,” 24-time grand slam singles champion Djokovic told reporters at the Miami Open on Thursday.

“This is a classic lawsuit, so lawyers to lawyers type of situation. So to be quite frank with you, there are things that I agree with in the lawsuit, and then there are also things that I don’t agree with.”

Twelve players – including PTPA co-founder Vasek Pospisil and 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios – are named as plaintiffs in the complaint filed in the US.

Djokovic’s name is not included on the complaint, and he said on Thursday that he has previously been “very active in tennis politics” but didn’t sign because he “want(s) other players to step up.”

The world No. 5 added: “I’ve never been a fan and supporter of division in our sport, but I’ve always fought for better representation and influence of and positioning of the players globally in our sport, which I think is still not where it should be and where most of the players think it should be.

“(That’s) not just in terms of prize money, but in terms of many other points that have been also stated in that document.”

In a news release, the PTPA claimed that the sport’s governing bodies exhibit a “disregard for players,” which includes forcing them to compete in 100-degree Fahrenheit heat, in matches that finish at 3 a.m., and with different “injury-inducing” tennis balls. It added that the 11-month-long season allows players little time to recover.

The PTPA also alleges that the tours “collude” to cap prize money, prevent new competitors and tournaments from entering the market, impose a “draconian” ranking points system, and award players no compensation from NIL rights.

The ATP and WTA both expressed their dissatisfaction with the lawsuits and said that they would defend their positions “vigorously.” The ITIA said that it is aware of the filings, while the ITF said that it would take time to consider an appropriate response.

On Wednesday, four-time grand slam champion Carlos Alcaraz said that he doesn’t support the PTPA’s lawsuit.

“Yesterday, I saw on social media that they put something I said in a press conference in the documents and I wasn’t aware of it,” he told reporters. “I honestly don’t support that letter because I wasn’t aware of it.”

Djokovic, winless in his past three singles matches, faces Australian Rinky Hijikata at the Miami Open on Friday, while Alcaraz plays Belgium’s David Goffin.

