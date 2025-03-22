George Foreman remembered as a ‘great fighter’ by President Trump and a ‘knockout artist’ by Magic Johnson

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Tributes poured in for George Foreman, who died Friday at the age of 76.

They revealed the multifaceted legacy of a man who was simultaneously a fearsome heavyweight champion; a down-and-out boxer who came back to win a world title at age 45; the USA’s best-known grill mogul; and one–third of heavyweight boxing’s “holy trinity” alongside Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

The tributes came from the boxing world, former NBA stars, rappers as well as figures such as Billie Jean King and President Donald Trump, showing the reach of Foreman’s stardom.

Trump called the two-time heavyweight boxing champion and Olympic gold medalist a “GREAT FIGHTER” in a post on his Truth Social account on Saturday.

Trump added that Foreman had the “heaviest and biggest punch in the history of boxing” and said with the exception of Muhammad Ali, “when you got hit, you went down.”

He praised Foreman as a “great person, with a personality that was bigger than life,” and sent condolences to his family.

Foreman belonged to an era when boxing exerted a vast pull on pop culture. An estimated one billion people watched the “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight against Ali in 1974.

Hall of Fame boxer Mike Tyson said Foreman’s “contributions to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten” and posted two pictures of the two heavyweights together.

NBA icon Magic Johnson remembered attending “so many of George’s championship fights,” as he paid tribute to one of his “boxing heroes” on X.

“He was a knockout artist in the ring, and it was a pleasure getting to know him not only as a boxer but as a man. After leaving the ring, he turned into an amazing businessman — I even bought one of the first George Foreman grills!” Johnson added.

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said the news left him “shook up right now” during an emotional tribute on CBS Sports’ coverage of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament.

“Rest in peace, George Foreman. Your legacy lives on, champ,” Basketball Hall of Famer and six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen said on X, alongside a photo of the boxer.

Twelve-time grand slam winner King paid her own tribute on social media too, saying that Foreman “bet on me in the Battle of the Sexes, and acted as a bodyguard to help me after the match when the crowds stormed the court.”

“Sad to learn that two-time heavyweight champion boxer, Olympic Gold medalist, and entrepreneur George Foreman has passed away,” she wrote. “He was a great champion and a good friend … Our condolences to his family. May he rest in power.”

Chuck D, the frontman of Public Enemy, posted a portrait of Foreman on X, adding that “George was one of my HEROES.”

