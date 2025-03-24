17-year-old Lamine Yamal scores wonder goal, misses penalty and mocks pundit in dramatic Spain win

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Lamine Yamal added another clip to his growing highlight reel after scoring a sensational goal during Spain’s penalty shootout win against the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals on Sunday.

The 17-year-old’s curling effort in extra-time helped Spain reach the semifinals of the tournament, although the reigning European champion needed penalties to get past a resilient Dutch side.

Despite his brilliance, Yamal saw his weak penalty saved in the shootout during what was a rollercoaster performance in Valencia. Fortunately for the teenager, the Oranje missed two of their attempts as Spain celebrated a dramatic win.

Both teams came into the quarterfinal second leg tied, after playing out a 2-2 draw last week.

La Roja took the lead twice in regular time on Sunday through Mikel Oyarzabal but the Dutch hit back both times, first by Memphis Depay and then by Ian Maatsen.

Spain then took the lead again in extra-time through Yamal’s memorable goal in the 103rd-minute. The Barcelona sensation controlled a wonderful pass from Dean Huijsen with the outside of his boot before cutting inside a defender and unleashing a whipped effort which rocketed into the far-corner of the goal.

It comes amid a record-breaking season for Yamal where he has scored several incredible goals.

However, Spain was pegged back again by Xavi Simons who forced the semifinal into a penalty shootout after converting a spotkick in the 109th minute.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón was the hero in the end, with the keeper saving Donyell Malen’s attempt before Barcelona midfielder Pedri secured the win for the host.

But the night wasn’t over for Yamal who had some choice words for former Dutch international and current pundit Rafael van der Vaart.

After the first leg, Van der Vaart had criticized the teenager’s performance and reportedly mentioned that he wore his shorts too low during the match.

Yamal clearly saw the comments and wanted to reply in his own way after helping Spain progress into the last four.

“Pants down, a goal, missed penalty AND IN THE SEMIFINALS HEHEHEHE GO SPAIN!” Yamal posted on Instagram after the game, alongside a gallery of photos which included one of Van der Vaart.

La Roja now faces France in the Nations League semifinals on June 5 after Les Bleus won their own dramatic penalty shootout over Croatia.

Cristiano Ronaldo through

It was a similar story for Cristiano Ronaldo elsewhere in the Nations League, after the veteran striker helped Portugal beat Denmark 5-3 on aggregate in the quarterfinals.

Denmark held a 1-0 lead heading into the second leg, but Portugal won the return fixture 5-2, needing two goals in extra-time to get the job done.

Like Yamal, Ronaldo had missed a penalty during regular time, with his weak effort easily saved by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner made amends, leveling the aggregate score in the 72nd minute from a tight angle.

Goals from Francisco Trincão and Gonçalo Ramos in extra-time then settled the contest, as the Seleção now faces Germany in the other semifinal.

