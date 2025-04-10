Novak Djokovic crashes out of Monte Carlo Masters after ‘horrible’ defeat to Alejandro Tabilo

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic called his performance “horrible” as he crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday, losing 6-3, 6-4 to Alejandro Tabilo in the second round.

The Serb, who is still searching for his 100th career title, was playing his first match on clay since winning gold at the Paris Olympics in July 2024 and struggled to find any rhythm.

Djokovic, who recently lost to unseeded teenager Jakub Menšík in the final of the Miami Open, committed 29 unforced errors compared to just 18 winners in the defeat, which ended a 10-game unbeaten streak on clay.

“I expected myself at least to have put in a decent performance. Not like this,” Djokovic said.

“This was horrible. I did not have high expectations, really. I knew I’m going to have a tough opponent and I knew I’m going to probably play pretty bad. But this bad, I didn’t expect.”

He added: “I was hoping it was not going to happen, but it was quite a high probability I’m going to play this way. I don’t know. Just horrible. A horrible feeling to play this way, and just sorry for all the people that have to witness this.”

When asked if he knew why he played like that, Djokovic replied: “I don’t know. I don’t have it. I have it and I don’t have it. I don’t really care.”

Tabilo is now 2-0 in his career head-to-head with Djokovic after also recording a straight sets win over the 24-time grand slam champion in their previous meeting at the Italian Open in May 2024. They are the only top-10 wins of Tabilo’s career.

Remarkably, the Chilean has struggled for form this season. Tabilo was 2-9 in 2025 arriving in Monte Carlo and on an eight-match losing streak on clay, per the ATP.

Tabilo, the world No. 32, will face No. 15 seed Grigor Dimitrov in the third round on Thursday.

“It’s been a tough year, so a little bit of the nerves were there, but I just tried to remember what I did well against him last time,” Tabilo said, per the Tennis Channel.

“I served well today, which helped me to regroup my game after that first game, and it was an unreal match, I think. Match by match I’ve been getting better, and I’m so happy.”

