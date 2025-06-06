Tottenham Hotspur sacks manager Ange Postecoglou, 16 days after famous Europa League victory

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Tottenham Hotspur has sacked manager Ange Postecoglou just over two weeks since he guided the club to the Europa League title.

“Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the Club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties,” Tottenham said in statement on social media Friday.

Postecoglou led the North London club to its first piece of silverware in 17 years – and first European trophy in 41 years – with victory against Manchester United in the Europa League final just 16 days ago.

However, Tottenham also endured its worst-ever season in the Premier League, finishing 17th in the table on 38 points, just one spot above the relegation zone.

It means that the Australian has spent a mixed two years at the club after joining from Scottish side Celtic, ending the long wait for a trophy but also overseeing a dismal 22 losses in the league this past season.

“We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the Club,” Tottenham said in a separate social media post. “Ange will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy.”

Frequently derided by opposition fans for the lack of trophies in the team’s recent history, the scrappy 1-0 victory against Man United in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao finally gave Spurs reason to celebrate.

It also made good on Postecoglou’s promise earlier in the season that he “always wins things” in his second year at a club.

The 59-year-old managed club teams in Australia – as well as the country’s men’s national team – Greece and Japan before joining Celtic in 2021, winning five trophies with the Scottish giant.

Spurs finished fifth in the Premier League during Postecoglou’s first season in charge, which followed the departure of record goalscorer Harry Kane.

“When I reflect on my time as Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, my overriding emotion is one of pride,” Postecoglou said in a statement released by his management company.

“The opportunity to lead one of England’s historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime. Sharing that experience with all those who truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget.

“That night in Bilbao was the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication and unwavering belief in a dream. There were many challenges to overcome and plenty of noise that comes with trying to accomplish what many said was not possible.

“We have also laid foundations that mean this club should not have to wait 17 more years for their next success. I have enormous faith in this group of players and know there is much more potential and growth in them.”

