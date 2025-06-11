With the 2026 World Cup one year away, the USMNT can’t seem to win a game

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — With exactly one year to go until the start of the 2026 World Cup, things are not going to plan for the US Men’s National Team (USMNT).

The tournament, co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, is supposed to usher in a new era of men’s soccer in the United States, a chance to prove itself on the world stage against the very best teams on the planet.

But if recent results are anything to go by, the World Cup in 12 months could end up in a humiliating disappointment.

The somewhat bleak outlook was laid bare Tuesday night after the USMNT was thrashed 4-0 by Switzerland during a friendly in Nashville.

The game was over before halftime, with Switzerland scoring its fourth goal after 36 minutes. Those fans inside the stadium let their voices be heard, with boos ringing around Geodis Park.

Make no mistake, Switzerland is a very capable side with a number of top class players but it’s a level the US needs to be comfortable playing against if it stands any chance of progressing out of the group stage at the World Cup.

The defeat means the US is now winless in its last eight games against European opposition and on a four-match losing streak in all competitions.

After the loss, US head coach Mauricio Pochettino blamed himself for the inexperienced starting lineup he chose to use against Switzerland.

Defender Nathan Harriel and midfielder Quinn Sullivan were both making their first start, while Sebastian Berhalter, son of former head coach Gregg Berhalter, made his debut.

Five changes were made at the break and the US looked more comfortable in the second half, albeit after Switzerland took its foot off the gas.

“It was my decision and that decision didn’t work. And when that doesn’t work, you need to criticize yourself,” Pochettino told reporters after the match.

Despite missing several of its regular starters, the defeat will pile yet more pressure on Pochettino.

His appointment last year was supposedly a sign of intent, with the Argentine considered among the best managers in world soccer.

Pochettino had previous success in building projects, perhaps most notably at Tottenham Hotspur where he guided the team to a Champions League final in 2019.

He then went on to manage Paris-Saint Germain and Chelsea – although he arguably failed to hit the heights expected at both clubs.

When he was announced as US manager back in September, US Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said he was confident Pochettino was “the right choice to harness the immense potential within our talented squad.”

And, speaking to CNN Sports shortly after taking up his new role, Pochettino was positive about the future of the team.

“The culture is there, the culture of the country is there. Everything has a very good mentality,” he said at the time.

Fast forward nine months and that rosy picture is beginning to look a little more lethargic.

Since taking over from previous head coach Berhalter, Pochettino has overseen a 5-5 record, including some very poor performances – including a defeat to Panama.

Criticism growing

The form of the team has unsurprisingly drawn criticism.

Speaking to CNN Sports in April, former US striker Clint Dempsey said he was “a six or seven right now” when asked how worried he was out of 10 about the team. Little has happened since then to give him any more confidence.

The USMNT’s most successful coach, Bruce Arena, has also voiced his dissatisfaction, questioning whether Pochettino is the right man for the job.

“I think when you have coaches that don’t know our culture, our environment, our players, it’s hard,” Arena said on the “Unfiltered Soccer” podcast earlier this year.

“I’m sure our coach is a very good coach, but coaching international football is different than club football. It’s a completely different job.”

With the pressure rising around the manager, the players have been saying the right things in public.

After the defeat against Switzerland, experienced defender Walker Zimmerman said there was still time to recover some positive form ahead of the World Cup.

“I think it’s really easy to look at one game, one half and be like, oh, this is all going to pieces; they can’t come back from this,” Zimmerman told TNT Sports.

“But you look even to the buildup to the 2022 (World Cup), we take down Morocco 3-0 and they make it into the semifinal. Things change – that was six months apart.

“It’s not the end of the world. We accept that it’s not good enough and we realize that and that’s where the disappointment comes in. We have to flip the script and make sure we don’t come out like that ever again.”

Gold Cup up next

Attention will now turn to the CONCACAF Gold Cup, a competition the US has won seven times.

The USMNT will start its campaign against Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, before facing Saudi Arabia and Haiti in its other group games.

Preparation for the tournament could barely have been any worse, so Pochettino will hope to use the run of games to develop a more positive feeling around the team.

You sense nothing short of a run to the final will appease those worried about the direction of this project.

Although, to add further insult to injury, the US will be without many of its top players for the tournament.

Christian Pulisic, arguably the best player in the team, is not available for selection due to fatigue, a decision which had led to some criticism of the winger’s commitment to the team.

Meanwhile, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah are both away with Juventus at the Club World Cup, while PSV defender Sergiño Dest pulled out of the squad to focus on fully recovering from an ACL injury.

It means the team most likely to play the opening game of the World Cup next year will miss out on what could have been important minutes together on the pitch.

On Tuesday, Pochettino bemoaned the lack of time he’s had with his full squad and said it was a “massive challenge” to prepare for the World Cup.

“It’s difficult to have continuity and balance,” he said.

For some of his critics, Pochettino’s words may sound like yet more excuses for a run of poor performances which has dampened the excitement ahead of next year’s tournament.

The one positive, though, is that there is still time for the team to click and 12 months to find a winning formula that could make the World Cup as successful as many had once hoped.

