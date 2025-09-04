Angel Reese apologizes for critical comments of Chicago Sky’s season

By Frank Nunns O’Connell, CNN

(CNN) — Chicago Sky star Angel Reese apologized Wednesday for comments she made to the Chicago Tribune which appeared to criticize some of her teammates, coaches and team officials for not building a competitive squad.

Reese appeared to question the talent on the Sky’s roster in a Tribune interview published on Wednesday morning and said that she expected management to get better players.

“I’m not settling for the same sh*t we did this year,” the former LSU Tigers forward said on Wednesday morning.

“We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason.

“So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year.”

Reese additionally hinted at possibly leaving the Windy City, saying: “I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me. But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”

But the two-time WNBA All-Star clarified her comments after the Sky’s 88-64 win over the Connecticut Sun later that day, telling reporters she had already apologized to the team.

“I probably am frustrated with myself right now,” she said. “I think the language was taken out of context and I really didn’t intentionally mean to put down my teammates because they’ve been through this with me throughout the whole year.

“I just have to be better with my language because I know it’s not the message it’s the messenger. And understanding what I say can be taken any type of way. So, I just have to be better and grow from this,” she added.

Sky head coach Tyler Marsh was asked about his reaction to Reese’s remarks in the Tribune.

“I think that everyone is entitled to feel how they feel,” he said. “For me, the most important thing is staying authentic and genuine to who I am and have that translate in whatever way it translates.

“But I think the overarching theme is that none of us are happy with where we’re at in terms of what our record has been. That’s the core of where frustration is organizationally. We’ve just got to continue to finish this season strong.”

Reese amassed 18 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday’s night win, shooting 4-12 from the field and 10-12 from the free throw line.

The win – their third in the last 15 games –improved the Sky to 10-30 on the season and moved the team to 11th in the WNBA standings.

The No. 7 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft is averaging 14.6 points and a league-high 12.6 rebounds. She has at least one more season left on her rookie contract.

Next up for the Sky is a clash with the Indiana Fever on Friday night.

