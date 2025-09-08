Rory McIlroy wins dramatic Irish Open title to continue his ‘pretty cool year’

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Rory McIlroy claimed his second title at the Irish Open with a thrilling playoff victory against Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren.

The Northern Irishman needed to produce a stunning eagle putt on the 72nd hole to take Lagergren, who had made a brilliant eagle himself on the 16th, to a playoff.

After both players birdied the first two additional holes, Lagergren put his approach shot into the water to give McIlroy a chance for the victory. And to the roaring delight of the crowd, the reigning Masters champion was able to make another birdie and complete the roller-coaster win.

“I feel just so lucky that I get to do this, I get to do this in front of these people,” McIlroy said in his post-round interview.

“The support has been absolutely amazing all week. I thought it was going to be a nice homecoming, obviously coming home with a green jacket and all that, but this has been absolutely incredible. This has exceeded all expectations.”

The top of the leaderboard was congested throughout Sunday’s final round at the K Club in Straffan, but it was McIlroy and Lagergren who emerged at the top of the pile on 17-under after both shooting 66.

McIlroy had five birdies and that sensational eagle on the last, while Lagergren had four birdies to go with his eagle on the 16th, which saw him retake the tournament lead.

The Spanish duo of Ángel Hidalgo and Rafa Cabrera Bello, who made a hole-in-one on the third, both finished two shots back on 15-under.

For McIlroy, the victory comes nine years after his first Irish Open title and adds another piece of silverware to his memorable season, five months after he completed a career grand slam at the Masters.

It also gives the world No. 2 a boost ahead of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York later this month, where McIlroy will be looking to retain the title with his European teammates.

“To do what I did earlier in the year and then to come home and win my national open, no matter what happens for the rest of the year, that’s a pretty cool year,” he said. “2025’s going to go down as one of the best, if not the best, in my career.

“I’m just so happy my game’s in good shape, I feel like I’m playing well,” he added. “That excites me for what’s coming up.”

