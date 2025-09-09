Eagles’ Jalen Carter won’t face further suspension over Week 1 spitting incident

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive star Jalen Carter was given a retroactive one-game suspension for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prior to the first play from scrimmage in the teams’ season opener on Thursday, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Carter will also be docked his Week 1 game check as part of the punishment.

“Because Carter was disqualified before participating in a single play, the suspension is considered to have been served in Week 1 and he will forfeit his game check,” the league said in a statement.

Carter will not appeal the decision, according to the NFL Players Association.

This leaves the second-team All-Pro from a year ago available to play for the Eagles in a highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 on Sunday.

The Pro Bowl defensive tackle was tossed out of the Eagles’ home opener on Thursday night before many viewers had even gotten settled on their couches.

After the opening kickoff against the Cowboys, a flag was thrown by the officials and Carter was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct just six seconds into the new season.

NBC cameras later showed Prescott spitting in the direction of Carter before the All-Pro had gotten in the quarterback’s face.

Carter apologized for his actions after the Eagles’ victory, saying he made a “mistake.”

“I feel bad for just my teammates and fans out here,” the 24-year-old said. “I’m doing it for them. Doing it for my family also but fans, they show the most love. … It won’t happen again. I’ve already made that promise.”

Prescott, however, downplayed the spitting incident, claiming he was trying to “mess” with one of his offensive lineman and felt the “need” to spit, which riled Carter up.

Carter’s actions overshadowed the Eagles’ successful start to their title defense and were the main talking point as well how the league might respond after an off-season where improved sportsmanship was a league priority.

“League rules prohibiting unsportsmanlike conduct are of vital importance to everyone involved in the game,” the league said Tuesday.

“The NFL has been clear with players, clubs, and the NFLPA that it plans to place particular emphasis on sportsmanship this season.”

The Eagles and their defensive centerpiece will travel to hostile Arrowhead Stadium for a Sunday clash with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who will be looking to avenge a lopsided loss in Super Bowl LIX.

