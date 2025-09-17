LIV Golf announces league’s first-ever title-sponsored tournament to be played in Hong Kong

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — LIV Golf announced Wednesday that it will hold the first-ever title-sponsored tournament in its history next year.

The Saudi-backed league said that the event which has twice been played in Hong Kong will be renamed the HSBC LIV Golf Hong Kong as part of “the global, multi-year partnership that the brands announced earlier this year.”

The tournament will be played from March 6-8, 2026, on the Fanling Course at the Hong Kong Golf Club, the oldest golf club in China.

“Hong Kong welcomed LIV Golf with extraordinary enthusiasm from the very beginning, and we are proud to return to this special city and course to deliver another unforgettable experience and week for fans, players, and partners,” LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil said in a statement.

“Partnering with HSBC elevates this marquee event to new levels and highlights our shared values of innovation, accessibility, and global impact. Once again, Hong Kong Golf Club will provide a world-class stage for our elite players and teams to compete, and the opportunity for LIV Golf and HSBC to drive meaningful impact together.”

The revamped tournament will see 54 of LIV Golf’s players compete in individual and team competition across three days of action.

The event in Hong Kong joins a long list of tournaments already announced for LIV Golf’s 2026 season which will see players travel to 14 events across 10 countries and five continents.

Some of the other confirmed host sites for the 2026 season include Riyadh, Adelaide, Singapore, South Africa, Mexico City, Virginia, Andalusia, Louisiana, the UK and Indianapolis.

In the first two editions of the Hong Kong tournament, players from the Fireballs GC team have been victorious in the individual events, with Abraham Ancer winning in 2024 and Sergio Garcia coming out on top this year.

“As the oldest golf club in China, we are delighted to be playing a role in bringing LIV Golf and the excitement that means to the region, developing the game and putting Hong Kong firmly on the global sporting map,” Andy Kwok, Hong Kong Golf Club captain, said.

“But not only that. LIV Golf’s community-focused endeavors – their commitment to giving back to society, to make a difference at every venue they visit – is just as important and something we are thrilled to work together on.”

Legion XIII were the 2025 LIV Golf champions, with the team made up of Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin and Caleb Surratt winning the Michigan Team Championship in a playoff against Crushers GC in August to clinch the title.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.