Former NFL and college star Rudi Johnson dead at 45

(CNN) — Rudi Johnson, an eight-year NFL player and star running back at Auburn University in 2000, has died, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office (MDSO) in Florida. He was 45 years old.

The exact circumstances of Johnson’s death were not disclosed. MDSO detective Joseph R. Peguero Rivera told CNN that after a preliminary investigation, “all indications are leading to (death by) suicide” with no foul play suspected. The investigation is ongoing.

Johnson spent seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2001 to 2007 and was a key part of the team’s offense, particularly in 2004, 2005, and 2006, rushing for well over 1,000 yards in each of those three years. In 2004, he earned a Pro Bowl selection after running for 1,454 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns. His 48 rushing touchdowns remain third all-time in franchise history.

Johnson played his final season with the Detroit Lions in 2008, retiring with 5,979 career rushing yards and 49 TDs.

The Bengals honored Johnson in a statement on Tuesday. “Rudi was a fine person and an excellent running back for us,” team president Mike Brown said.

“He was dependable and productive as a player, and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing.”

The Bengals drafted Johnson in the fourth round with the 100th overall pick of the 2001 NFL player draft after he had a dominating lone season with the Auburn Tigers.

In 2000, he earned the Southeastern Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year award after gaining 1,567 yards and scoring 13 total TDs. The Tigers won every home game that season and finished with a 9-4 record. Johnson finished tenth in Heisman Trophy voting that year.

Auburn honored Johnson and his remarkable year at the school on Tuesday.

“We mourn the loss of 2000 SEC Player of the Year Rudi Johnson. One of the best to ever wear the orange and blue. Rudi’s family, friends & teammates are in our prayers,” the statement read.

Johnson was recently inducted into the 2025 Chesterfield County, Virginia, Sports Hall of Fame. The organization’s enshrinement bio on Johnson noted the Virginia native started playing football at the age of six and graduated from Thomas Dale High School in Chester, Virginia.

