Las Vegas Aces end Indiana Fever’s magical run in overtime Game 5 win to reach WNBA Finals

(CNN) — The Las Vegas Aces survived a thriller Tuesday night to advance to the WNBA Finals for the fourth time in six years after a dramatic 107-98 overtime win against the Indiana Fever.

Behind the immense offensive contribution of veteran guard Chelsea Gray in overtime, the Aces clinched a Finals berth against Phoenix after the Mercury toppled the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

Although A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young were dominant – pouring in a combined 67 points on the night – the Aces could not shake off a pesky Indiana team. Neither team led by more than five points in a first half that included 13 lead changes and 14 ties in the first 20 minutes.

During the third quarter, Fever star Kelsey Mitchell left the court due to extreme cramping in her lower body. The team confirmed on Wednesday that she was transported to local hospital late Tuesday night and is expected to make a full recovery.

Simultaneously, center Aliyah Boston committed her fifth foul of the game – victory seemed destined for the Aces. But giving up hasn’t been Indiana’s MO these playoffs following untimely injuries to key players throughout the year, and that was evident as the game entered the final going.

Six Fever players hit double digits on the night – Odyssey Sims leading the way with 27 points, Natasha Howard with 16 points and Boston racking up a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds before fouling out with a little under 30 seconds left.

Sims came up big when Indiana needed her most, scoring 10 points in the final quarter – including a clutch layup that tied the game 86-86 with 22.5 remaining.

Las Vegas failed to score on the final possession of regular time as Young missed at the rim and Jackie Loyd’s putback bounced out, sending the game to a tense overtime period.

With the basketball gods seemingly siding with Indiana, the Aces needed someone to step up with Young and Wilson the only Vegas players in double figures – up stepped Gray.

Midway through the third quarter, the three-time WNBA champion headed to the locker room after Sims accidentally stepped on her foot. But three minutes later, she returned and made a huge impact.

The 32-year-old proceeded to score eight of her 17 points in OT, including back-to-back threes – the latter of which gave the Aces a 95-90 lead.

Gray later had a crafty layup off an inbounds pass that put the Aces up six with 1:09 remaining. The Fever responded with a driving layup from Sims, taking her to 27 points in a career playoff-high performance.

Shey Peddy drained a three to bring the score to 101-98, but the Fever’s immense efforts fell short as Young and Wilson sunk six free throws between them in the final 20 seconds to close out the series and advance to the Finals.

After the game, Gray’s heroics were all that four-time WNBA MVP Wilson could talk about.

“It’s a blessing to play alongside Chelsea Gray,” Wilson said to reporters post-game. “The way that I saw the look in her eyes after we lost in Indiana, I knew the Chelsea Gray that we were going to get this game. These are the moments, these are the experience she’s been through time after time after time, and she shows up.

“It was a lot of fun watching vintage Chelsea out there,” she added.

Vegas will open the best-of-seven Finals series by hosting the Mercury on Friday.

For Indiana, the shorthanded Cinderella run is over. Without superstar point guard Caitlin Clark as well as key injuries to Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson, Chloe Bibby and Aari McDonald, overcoming the Aces was too steep a hill to climb. But the resilience the team showed is beyond commendable.

“They have been an absolute joy to coach,” said a tearful Fever coach Stephanie White postgame. “It’s an incredible group of women, an incredibly connected group. They’re a great example to everybody what it means to just put one foot in front of the other, to persevere, to welcome people into the fold, to not give in to circumstance.

“I’m just, I’m so thankful to coach these women, and I’m just thankful for this experience with them,” she added.

