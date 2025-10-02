Fans insulting players is not ‘the way forward’ at the Ryder Cup, says victorious Europe player Tyrell Hatton

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — English golfer Tyrell Hatton has underlined that insults are not “the way forward” when it comes to fan behavior at the Ryder Cup, several days after his victory with Team Europe.

The language used by American fans towards European players at Bethpage Black became a flashpoint during last weekend’s tournament, which Europe won 15-13 after staving off a dramatic US fightback on Sunday.

Players were subjected to verbal abuse and personal insults while on the course in Farmingdale, New York, with European talisman Rory McIlroy saying that “a lot of the language was unacceptable.”

That also extended to the players’ families, with Irishman Shane Lowry adding that McIlroy’s wife, Erica, had received an “astonishing” amount of abuse.

The event’s master of ceremonies, Heather McMahan, even stepped down and apologized after leading the fans in a chant of “f**k you, Rory” with a live microphone.

Asked on Wednesday about how European fans should behave during the 2027 Ryder Cup at Ireland’s Adare Manor, Hatton told reporters: “If it was my choice, and obviously what I say isn’t really going to affect how people behave, but I don’t really think that the insults are the way forward.

“I would much prefer it to be a respectful atmosphere. You let the guys play and the best team wins, rather than trying to affect the outcome by trying to put off players or things like that. But I don’t think it will be as hostile as maybe it was last week. I’d like to think that it will be very respectful.”

Hatton also disagreed with comments from US captain Keegan Bradley that the atmosphere at Bethpage was similar to Rome for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

While admitting that he wasn’t in Rome two years ago, Bradley went as far as to say that he heard the atmosphere there had been “pretty violent” in response to a question from CNN Sports’ Don Riddell.

“Personally, I don’t think that they were close at all,” Hatton said ahead of appearing at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week. “With what I heard last week, I don’t think Rome comes anywhere near that … I think they are quite far apart to be honest.”

Hatton’s European teammate Matt Fitzpatrick also said on Wednesday that it “was just never the case” that the atmosphere in Rome was comparable to what he experienced in New York.

Fitpatrick added that he felt there was “a little bit of bitterness” shown by PGA of America president Don Rea towards Europe’s players during Sunday’s trophy presentation. The PGA of America is a co-organizer of the Ryder Cup, alongside Ryder Cup Europe.

“Me and Rosey (Justin Rose) both looked at each other as if to say, that wasn’t a very heartfelt congratulations, I know that,” said Fitzpatrick. “He said we only retained (the trophy) and actually we won it.”

CNN Sports has contacted the PGA of America for a response.

In an interview with the Golf Channel, PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague said that there is “no place” for the behavior displayed by some American fans at the Ryder Cup, adding that he plans to send an apology to McIlroy and wife Erica for what they were subjected to during the tournament.

