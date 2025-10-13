Colts backup QB Anthony Richardson misses Sunday’s game after suffering orbital fracture in freak elastic band accident

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson missed the team’s Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after suffering an orbital eye fracture in a freak elastic band accident during pregame warmups.

Richardson, the Colts’ back-up signal-caller, sustained the eye injury in the locker-room and was quickly ruled out of the game. Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen confirmed afterwards that the 23-year-old was taken to hospital.

According to ESPN, a source said that the injury occurred when an apparatus used by players to attach warmup bands to instruments malfunctioned, resulting in an impact with Richardson’s face.

CNN Sports has contacted the Colts for comment.

Richardson missed the Colts’ 31-27 victory over the Cardinals, with third-string quarterback Riley Leonard stepping up to the back-up position in his absence.

Richardson’s injury wasn’t the only unusual pregame incident the Colts experienced, with cornerback Charvarius Ward sustaining a concussion after colliding with a teammate during warmups.

“That it was very interesting to say the least,” Steichen said afterwards. “We had to kind of rally the troops there in the locker room and get us back into focus. I thought our guys did that the right way. Just obviously hope AR (Richardson) is good and Mooney (Ward) is good. Yeah, it was just trying to get the guys back into focus.”

Colts starting quarterback Daniel Jones threw 22-of-30 for 212 yards and two touchdown passes and ran for another in the win over Arizona which moved Indianapolis to 5-1 on the season.

After the game, the 28-year-old called Richardson’s injury a “freak situation.”

“It was a kind of a whirlwind,” Jones said.

Leonard, who led Notre Dame to the NCAA College Football championship game last season, said that his first reaction to the news of his elevation to back-up was not excitement, but of concern.

“My first thought was, ‘is Anthony okay?” the sixth round pick in the 2025 NFL draft said. “At the end of the day, that’s one of my closest friends on the team. From the day I walked into the building, he answered every question I had and has always been there for me. So who cares my name’s one slot farther on the depth chart – that’s my friend.”

Richardson was the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft but came into the season as the Colts’ backup quarterback after struggling with injuries and accuracy in his first two seasons in the league.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.