Tennessee Titans fire head coach Brian Callahan

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — The Tennessee Titans have fired head coach Brian Callahan after the team’s 1-5 start to the season.

“After extended conversations with our owner and general manager, we met with Brian Callahan this morning to tell him we are making a change at head coach,” Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said in a statement Monday.

“These decisions are never easy, and they become more difficult when they involve people of great character. We are grateful for Brian’s investment in the Titans and Tennessee community during his tenure as head coach. We thank him and his family for being exemplary ambassadors of the Tennessee Titans.

“While we are committed to a patient and strategic plan to build a sustainable, winning football program, we have not demonstrated sufficient growth. Our players, fans, and community deserve a football team that achieves a standard we are not currently meeting, and we are committed to making the hard decisions necessary to reach and maintain that standard.”

Callahan had been head coach of the Titans since January 2024.

Tennessee went 3-14 last season, which gave the Titans the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s player draft. The team selected quarterback Cam Ward.

The dismissal of Callahan comes after the Titans lost 20-10 on the road to the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams had entered that contest with just one win.

The Titans will face the New England Patriots, who are led by head coach Mike Vrabel, on Sunday in Nashville at Nissan Stadium. Before Callahan, Vrabel was Tennessee’s head coach from 2018-2023.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.