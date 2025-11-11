Mavs fans wanted Nico Harrison fired. Now that he’s gone, they say it’s only the beginning

By Andy Scholes, CNN

(CNN) — The Dallas Mavericks fired general manager Nico Harrison on Tuesday, marking the end of a turbulent tenure defined by bold moves, fan unrest, and a season that spiraled after the controversial Luka Dončić trade.

For much of the fan base, the decision brought relief – but not necessarily satisfaction.

‘Still apathetic’

Matthew Slovak, a long-time Mavs fan, said the move felt inevitable.

“Still apathetic about the team. Every Mavs fan knew the moment the trade happened that Nico would eventually be fired,” he said. “This still does not change that (owner Patrick) Dumont knows nothing about basketball. … Unless they bring Dirk (Nowitski, a franchise legend) back into the fold with an official position, preferably general manager, I will have no faith in Dumont or who he hires to make good decisions.”

Slovak’s frustration runs deeper than Harrison’s front-office record. He blamed ownership – the Dumonts and the Adelsons — for what he sees as a series of tone-deaf decisions that alienated fans.

“It’s close to impossible to root for an organization that they own,” he said, adding that the only thing keeping him invested is the potential of phenom Cooper Flagg.

Hope and heartbreak

For Skylar Alcala, who adored Dončić when he played on the Mavs, the firing brought an emotional mix of relief and lingering pain.

“First initial reaction, THANK THE LORD!” she said. “With how the Mavs have started this season, I’m glad Dumont realized that what Nico did to this team was detrimental.”

Still, Alcala said the damage runs deep.

“The way I feel about the Mavs now is still heartbreak. … There’s definitely a slight weight lifted off my shoulders knowing Nico is gone, but the Mavs organization has a-ways to go to build back trust,” she added.

And the Dončić trade still stings: “The hardest part in all of this is seeing Luka dominate for the Lakers while we watch and wish every day for him to be back in a Mavs uniform.”

A chance to heal – and rebuild

John Tarrant – who, despite the Dončić trade, continued to cheer for the team and brings his sons to games – called the move long overdue.

“It’s about time. The only person upset is Jerry Jones because he’s no longer the second-worst respected GM in DFW,” he quipped. “This organization and fan base needs to heal, and this is a first step.”

Tarrant said fans are ready to move forward and build around young star Flagg.

“Next steps need to happen. Anyone associated with Harrison’s tenure – including Anthony Davis – needs to be moved. Let’s rebuild this from the ground up around Flagg,” he said.

Still, he couldn’t hide his frustration at the trade that defined Harrison’s downfall.

“To trade a 25-year-old superstar for an injury-prone, aging veteran who has only played 14 of 46 games still makes zero sense,” Tarrant said. “Can Cuban buy back the team?”

The bottom line

The firing of Harrison may close one painful chapter, but the Mavericks’ front office faces immense pressure to get the next one right. Fans have made it clear: firing Harrison was a start – not a solution.

As Slovak put it, “It’s not impossible to salvage the situation, but there’s been no indication over the last year that leadership is capable of making the decisions required to bring back the fans.”

