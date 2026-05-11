Explained: The four-minute wait that could decide the Premier League title race

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — It was over four minutes of pure, unadulterated cinema. A total of 266 seconds that put soccer fans across the world through the entire spectrum of emotions.

If you missed it live, you’ve likely seen the fallout debated across your social media platforms over the last 24 hours. We are, of course, talking about the VAR decision at the end of Arsenal’s Premier League match against West Ham. A moment so dramatic that it could define the entire season.

First to set the scene. A game between these two clubs is already enough to get the blood pumping. The London rivals have locked horns countless times over the years and things always get a little tasty when teams are from the same city.

But then you add the context of this season’s Premier League. Arsenal needed a win to keep up its push for a first league title in 22 years. West Ham needed a result to boost its hopes of avoiding relegation from the top flight. The stakes could barely have been higher.

So, to the game. Arsenal scored in the 83rd minute to take the lead, a goal that put the Gunners on the brink of becoming champions. It just needed to hold out for the remainder of the game and it would be firmly in control of its destiny with just two games left in the season.

But then, in added time, West Ham looked to have equalized. It all came from Arsenal failing to clear a corner, with Callum Wilson waiting to smash the rebound towards goal after 94 minutes and 18 seconds of the game. The referee then took around two seconds to check the ball had indeed crossed before awarding the goal with just over a minute left to play. Cue bedlam inside the London Stadium.

West Ham fans and players celebrated what could have been a pivotal point in their survival, as Arsenal’s fans fell silent. A draw would have opened the door for Manchester City to storm back into the title race once again and reignite the narrative that Arsenal always “bottles it” when the pressure is on.

‘Biggest moment in VAR history’

But then came a moment that most soccer fans dread. With celebrations still ongoing, referee Chris Kavanagh put his hand to his earpiece, signalling that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) had started checking the goal.

As viewers watching on television started seeing replays, it became clear that the VAR was checking for a foul on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya. As the corner before the goal was swung in, the Spaniard had attempted to catch the ball but was seemingly hampered by West Ham defender Pablo, who put his arm across Raya’s outstretched hands.

As the replays continued to loop over and over on televisions around the world, fans inside the stadium could only wait for a decision, huddling around phones to try to find more information about what the VAR was looking at.

Then, as the clock ticked toward 97 minutes, a moment that sparked yet more contrasting emotions. The on-field referee signaled that he had been sent to the VAR screen at the side of the pitch to watch the incident again, an act that usually means the on-field decision is about to be overturned.

After watching the replays himself and having a discussion with the VAR official Darren England, Kavanagh announced his decision over the microphone as the clock ticked toward 99 minutes.

“After review, West Ham number 19 commits a foul on the goalkeeper. Final decision is a direct free kick.” The goal was disallowed.

That fateful verdict was celebrated as if it were a goal by Arsenal fans, as their team moved five points clear in the title race. West Ham, meanwhile, stay firmly in the relegation zone.

“I think that’s the biggest moment in VAR history in the Premier League,” Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United star Gary Neville said on his podcast after the game had finished.

“There are a lot who aren’t fans of VAR, and maybe rightly so, but tonight, it could have just made Arsenal champions. And it could have got a decision right, that wouldn’t have been right.”

‘Brave’ decision

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was quick to praise the officials for overturning the goal, calling the decision “very brave” in his post-match press conference.

Naturally, though, not everyone was happy with it. West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen was measured in his response but called for more “consistency.”

“People are going to think I sound bitter but I’m just being honest,” he said. “If you look at something for long enough you’ll find something to give and I think that’s what happened in the end.”

Ultimately, it’s one of those increasingly common times where even people who disagree with each other are all right at the same time.

Was it a foul on Raya? Yes. Have there been similar incidents this season where VAR has not intervened? Probably yes. Were there other potential fouls on West Ham players in that same replay that could have been given as a penalty? Quite possibly yes.

And then, maybe the most ironic of them all, has Arsenal benefited this season from adopting very aggressive tactics from corners? Probably yes.

And while VAR likely made the right decision on Sunday, the entire sport does lose something when a title race could be decided by an official sitting in front of replay monitors miles away from the stadium itself.

But that’s the current state of soccer at it stands, and Arsenal fans won’t care one bit.

The-CNN-Wire

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