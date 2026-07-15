Everything you need to know about England vs. Argentina

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Note: This story first appeared in The Beautiful Game by CNN Sports, our daily newsletter on all things World Cup. To subscribe, click here.

Spain defied all pre-match predictions when it comprehensively brushed France aside to reach the World Cup final yesterday, and now it holds the enviable position of sitting back and seeing who it will play at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

And while yesterday’s semifinal finished with a whimper, you can’t imagine that will be the case when Argentina comes face-to-face with England later today. The two nations have a long history both on and off the pitch, and all that should fuel what’s likely to be a fiery semifinal.

There is just so much to talk about with this game, so let’s dive straight in, starting with Argentina’s magic man who is stepping into new territory.

The Main Thing: Can England stop Lionel Messi in its first meeting?

In all of his 205 games for Argentina, it’s quite incredible that Lionel Messi has never faced England before. And while the superstar is slightly past his prime, he’ll be the one the Three Lions will attempt to tame later today.

Messi’s tournament has just been incredible. The fact he’s scored eight goals at the age of 39 is one thing, but his role in dragging Argentina out of trouble is arguably more impressive. Whenever the Albiceleste needs him, it appears that Messi can still deliver with a goal, an assist or a bit of magic that unlocks a defense.

He has had to adapt his game, of course. No player approaching 40 can press or attack with the same intensity throughout the whole match. Instead, the forward now picks his moments, strolling around the pitch to find space and then exploding into action.

According to Opta, Messi is the only player in this World Cup to cover 5km while walking during a match – in fact, he’s done it twice.

But if England mistakes his walking for laziness, then it’s in for a real shock in Atlanta. By constantly strolling around, Messi is not only conserving energy, but he’s also trying to find the best position in which to operate. If the English defenders switch off for just a second, they will be punished.

After all, no player has had more attempts on goal during this tournament than Messi (33) and he’s also had the most attempts from outside the penalty area (17).

Now that France and Kylian Mbappé are out of the tournament, Messi is surely favorite for the Golden Boot. He’s currently level with the French striker but has one, if not two, matches to overtake him.

But for those just getting into soccer now, I really wish you could have seen Messi at his peak (I guess you still can with the power of YouTube). Yes, he’s brilliant now, but he was a different beast 10 years ago. That World Cup win in 2022 just underlined, to me at least, that he’s the greatest to ever play the game.

He’s obviously already a national hero and the way in which his teammates look to protect and supply him with chances could well lead Argentina to back-to-back World Cup finals.

But as for Messi, he’s keeping his feet firmly on the ground and looking forward to a fresh challenge in his otherwise record-breaking career.

“It’s special because they’re a great team, a powerhouse, and it’s always nice to play a team like that, a match of this kind,” Messi told reporters about the prospect of playing England for the first time.

Inside look at the Three Lions

As for England, a nation awaits with bated breath. I can’t put into words how much soccer means to the nation. It can only really be described by the faces of anguish and pure joy on the face of English supporters who have watched every second of their team’s campaign this summer – often packing pubs in the earlier hours for the chance to celebrate together.

In truth, England is used to heartbreak. It’s lost two major finals in recent years and, despite the front of confidence, many fans find it hard to believe that this, after 60 years of pain, could be the World Cup the Three Lions eventually win again.

Watching this tournament as an England fan has been particularly hard (yet ultimately rewarding).

Despite all the world class attacking talent in the squad, the Three Lions have often relied on their defensive structure to get them through the knockout stages. The pattern seems set: Snatch the lead through a moment of brilliance from either Harry Kane or Jude Bellingham and then defend for their lives.

And while winning ugly is fine for most, England manager Thomas Tuchel is demanding better performances from his team, especially because it’s about to come up against an Argentina side which has scored the most goals in the tournament (17) and will have Messi leading the charge.

“He can explode in every minute. He’s a silent killer. He can also kill you while he’s walking. You can never fall asleep. You can never underestimate the burst of energy,” Tuchel said of Messi to ITV Sports.

“We have to find a way to stop it and to overcome it. We are not here to congratulate him. We are not here to build him a throne. We’re here to take the game away from him.”

That’s easier said than done, of course.

Inside look at the Albiceleste

As for Argentina, it’s been here and done this before. Most of the current squad was part of the title-winning team in 2022 and that experience will serve them well.

A bit like England, though, the defending champion has not exactly clicked in North America in terms of performances. Instead, it’s relied on moments of magic and stunning comebacks to sneak into the last four.

In every knockout game this summer, it looked as though Argentina could be heading out. First, it was taken to extra-time by Cape Verde in arguably the match of the tournament. Then it was 11 minutes from elimination against Egypt before launching a miracle comeback from 2-0 down.

And finally, its quarterfinal against Switzerland turned on its head after a dubious decision left its opponent with 10-men at a time where the South Americans were struggling.

It’s true that there is an unfounded narrative that officials have been helping Argentina and Messi at this tournament, with the team landing on the right side of some controversial decisions. But against a team with as much quality as England, Argentina won’t be able to rely on any luck.

“We’re facing great players, two of the best in the world,” Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said. “We will try our best to neutralize them. We have our weapons and we will try to prevent them from having a good game.”

Whatever happens, you can expect fireworks in Atlanta. I’ll be watching while cowered behind my sofa, I expect.

Quote of the Day

The words of France’s departing manager Didier Deschamps after that bruising defeat to Spain in yesterday’s semifinal.

Deschamps has led the national team to one of its most successful eras, winning the 2018 World Cup and then finishing runner-up in the 2022 edition.

Many had thought the 57-year-old could guide Les Bleus to the title again in what was always going to be his last summer in charge of the team.

But, in the end, they fell just short and that clearly hit Deschamps hard despite all his previous success.

Spain fans cuckoo for Cucurella after La Roja’s World Cup win over France

On the other side of the coin, CNN Sports’ Don Riddell was busy talking to ecstatic Spanish fans celebrating the win.

Some he spoke to were more memorable than others… just take a look at this video of four supporters dressed as Spain defender Marc Cucurella.

A rivalry for the ages

By CNN’s Glen Levy

Watching England vs. Argentina on a soccer field has proved to be a rare thing over the years and yet the rivalry runs deeper than many imagine.

Some of that stems from the political relations between the two nations off the pitch, but much bad blood has also been developed by a string of controversial matches on it.

In the 1960s, England got the better of its Argentine opponent in consecutive World Cup tournaments, with a 1-0 victory in 1966 helping the English to eventually lift the trophy for the only time in their history. Albiceleste captain Antonio Rattín was sent off, the team thought England’s goal was offside, and then Three Lions boss Alf Ramsey later used some strong language about the Argentines, which did not endear him to the press or public.

Fast forward 20 years to 1986, and the epic quarterfinal clash at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico was played against the backdrop of the Falklands War, which had been fought between the two countries four years previously. But the game will be remembered more for what happened during it.

An inspired Diego Maradona took matters literally into his own hands in the second half, scoring the infamous “Hand of God” goal, before a sumptuous second just minutes later, which would be known as the “Goal of the Century.”

In the late 1990s, a pulsating knockout clash in the Round of 16 saw the teams share four first half goals at France 1998, including a wondergoal from a teenage Michael Owen, before his teammate David Beckham rather naively got himself sent off and England’s 10 men eventually succumbed on penalty kicks. Beckham would get a measure of revenge at the next World Cup in 2002, by scoring a penalty in regular time for a 1-0 group stage victory.

And now to a World Cup semifinal in Atlanta.

Neither side has played to the best of their abilities thus far, but both powerhouses have been smart and savvy enough to get the job done. It’s the first matchup since a pulsating 2005 friendly ended 3-2 to England, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Expect the unexpected.

The Final Whistle: Atlanta to boost security measures around the match

Given the fierce rivalry between both teams, the Atlanta Police Department (APD) said it would be boosting its security measures around the city today.

“Additional personnel and resources are already deployed and will continue to be strategically assigned … to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone,” APD said in a statement.

It added: “Adjustments are a routine part of managing an event of this magnitude and are intended to ensure a safe and enjoyable FIFA World Cup experience.”

There has yet to be any notable fan trouble at this World Cup – an issue that blighted several editions of the tournament in the past. But there are clearly fears that could change given the political and sporting history between Argentina and England. Although, hopefully, these concerns will prove unfounded.

England fans were once closely associated with hooliganism on the international stage, especially during the 1980s and 1990s. But the fanbase has been far better behaved in recent tournaments.

“We’ve continued to show that the outdated stereotypes don’t define us, and everywhere we’ve gone, the focus has been on the passion, humor and backing you’ve given the team,” the Football Supporters’ Association said in a statement.

“Let’s make sure we continue to look after one another, represent England with pride, and give everyone another reminder of why we have the best fans in the world.”

According to Reuters, Argentina’s security minister Alejandra Monteoliva said today’s match would be the first time at this World Cup where both sets of fans will be channeled through separate entrances into the stadium.

Fingers crossed the drama remains on the pitch.

The-CNN-Wire

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