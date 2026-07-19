Skip to Content
CNN - Sports

Ryan Fox wins first career major at 2026 Open Championship

By
Published 11:51 AM

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Ryan Fox took home the Claret Jug after draining a birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on Sunday.

The 39-year-old Fox beat out American Cameron Young to win his first career major title, becoming only the third Kiwi to win a men’s major golf championship.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.