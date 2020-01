Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State's 80-62 victory over Sacramento State marked the program's 600th win.

Dora Goles led ISU with 17 points and a career-tying five three-pointers.

The Bengals hit the road on January 9 against Southern Utah. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.