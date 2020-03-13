Idaho State men’s basketball team reacts to canceled tournament

Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Ending your season with a win, usually means you won a championship.

In this case, it means your season ended before you had a chance to win a title.

"I've been a head coach for 16 seasons now and I think on the bus ride home, I made the comment that a year ago coach in the national championship game," Bengals head coach Ryan Looney said. "But in 16 years that was the first time I've ever ended the season with a win."



"You know, we won Wednesday and like at the hotel you started to see everything about like Rudy Gobert and knowing the Jazz game and then the NBA got suspended obviously," Bengals guard Austin Smellie said. "Then I remember me and Jared were talking about like maybe I guess it could happen but we didn't really I don't really think it was going to or anything. Then obviously, Thursday morning it just happened in a weird way to end the season."

"It was a wild ride from start to finish," Looney said. "A couple of things that we weren't getting accomplished earlier in the year and it took all the way 'till March to come out on the right side of one of those. Happy that we did, but disappointed that we didn't get an opportunity to do again."

