Idaho State stays perfect at home

Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State women's basketball team used defense down the stretch to beat Northern Arizona, 70-66 on Thursday night.

With the win, Idaho State has won six-straight games and is a perfect 5-0 inside Reed Gym. Thursday's win over NAU is the Bengals' first against the Lumberjacks at home since 2018.

Dora Goles led the Bengals with 17 points and her teammate Diaba Konate chipped in 14 points.

Idaho State faces Northern Arizona again on Saturday. Tip-off from Reed Gym is set for 12 pm.