Idaho State ramps up for spring season

Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - After not having a fall season, Idaho State hit the field on Friday night for their first practice before the Big Sky spring season.

The Bengals have a new quarterback in Wyoming transfer, Tyler Vander Waal. He is fired up after not playing an entire year of football.

It's football season," Vander Waal said with a smile. "Being a college football player is kind of year-round anyway, so we're just looking at this being our fall camp. It doesn't matter if we're playing in December, March, February, we're just happy to be playing."

On the first day of practice, Rob Phenicie is feeling the pressure to win at Idaho State after seeing how well the Bengals men's and women's basketball teams are doing.

"Hey we want to win," Phenicie said chuckling. "We don't want to be the one that lets that whole thing down. so It'd be nice if they decide to let fans in the games. I think that'd be the best thing at this point but you know whatever. We'll be ready to go one way or the other."