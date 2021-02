Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - 13 proved to be a good number for Idaho State.

The Bengals women's basketball team won their 13th game in a row, 90-51 over Northwest Nazarene on Friday night.

Dora Goles had a team-high 24 points against the Nighthawks. Diaba Konate chipped in 15 points for the Bengals.

Idaho State faces rival Idaho on Thursday and Saturday in a battle of the top two teams in the Big Sky Conference standings.