Idaho Falls and Ammon celebrate the Idaho Falls Bandits on Bandits Day

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The community showed up Tuesday to celebrate the Idaho Falls Bandits on Bandits Day, as the cities of Idaho Falls and Ammon honored the team with a parade and rally. People lined up along Memorial Ave. to show their support for the Bandits.

Following the parade, the team arrived in front of the Bonneville County Courthouse for a rally and presentations in honor of the back-to-back American Legion champions.

Mayors Rebecca Casper of Idaho Falls and Sean Coletti of Ammon made remarks at the rally and officially proclaimed August 24th, 2021 as Idaho Falls Bandits Day in both cities.

If you missed your chance to celebrate the Bandits back-to-back American Legion championships, or if you want to celebrate the team again, the team will be honored in a pregame ceremony at Wednesday's Idaho Falls Chukars game.