Rigby begins quest for a 5A championship with a 43-6 blowout victory over Sky View

Local Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a tight first quarter at Rigby High School Friday night, but from the second quarter, Rigby dominated Sky View (UT) for a 43-6 season-opening win. A 22-point outburst in the second quarter put the Trojans in front for good.

Rigby scored first on a lengthy opening drive thanks to a Zheik Falevai rushing touchdown inside the five-yard line. The Trojans converted the extra point to take a 7-0 lead.

But the Bobcats stormed back down the field thanks to Carson Thatcher's legs. The QB took the ball for a long carry and drew a personal foul at the end of the play early in Sky View's drive. A few plays later, Thatcher called his own number again for a one-yard touchdown. Sky View missed the extra point, so the Bobcats still trailed 7-6.

Rigby scored the next 36 points unanswered, including 22 in the second quarter alone. Rigby hosts Post Falls in non-conference play next Friday.