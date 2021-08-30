Bonneville girls soccer uses 2nd half surge to defeat Thunder Ridge 4-0

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville girl's soccer is off to a roaring start to their season, keeping up the winning ways Monday with a 4-0 victory at Thunder Ridge. It took awhile for the Bees to sting the Titans, but once they did, they pulled away.

Bonneville thwarted some early Thunder Ridge chances, thanks to some great goaltending from Maya Medrano. The Bees got quality scoring chances of their own, Kennedy Stenquist came up in the clutch in net to keep the game scoreless in the first half.

But ultimately, the undefeated Bees were too much for the Titans to handle, as Bonneville scored four goals in the 2nd half.

The Bees host Preston on Wednesday while Thunder Ridge takes on the Idaho Falls Tigers on the same day.