Hillcrest boy’s soccer edges Idaho Falls 1-0, hands Tigers first loss of the season

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Monday night at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, both the Knights got scoring chance after scoring chance, but it was Hillcrest scoring the only goal for the 1-0 victory. With all of the offensive opportunities both teams had, it was surprising to see just one goal on the scoreboard.

Kenny Rodriguez made two fantastic saves in the first half to keep the Knights off the scoreboard. The Tigers also got chances in the first half, but the best one came from Braden Reisner when he got the ball in the box, but just missed the net to the left post.

Hillcrest ultimately took the lead with a goal in the 2nd half and held on for the 1-0 victory.

The Knights host Skyline in their next match on Thursday while Idaho Falls travels to Thunder Ridge on Wednesday.