Idaho State football looking for better results this season after a 2-4 spring

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A 2-4 record in the spring season didn't tell the full story for the Idaho State Bengals, as ISU led in three of their four losses in the final minutes of the game. But against Eastern Washington, UC Davis and Weber State, those leads slipped away.

Head Coach Rob Phenicie said playing full 60 minute games is a motivating factor for this year's team.

"Fact of the matter is you keep score and keep records," Phenicie said. "We were 2-4. I don't believe in moral victories. We we need to have two more minutes out of everybody. And that's kind of what our rally cry has been since the season ended. We played for 58 minutes. And if we played for 60, who knows what the outcome would have been. But that's where, if we're tired, you can't go on, it's it's kind of, 'give us two more minutes.' So they understand playing a complete game, which they did before. But when you're so close that many times, it's something that motivates you a little bit."

The Bengals season begins Saturday afternoon against North Dakota at 1:00 p.m. inside Holt Arena. Per university guidance, masks are required inside Holt Arena.