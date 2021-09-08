Idaho State expects big challenge Saturday against Nevada after defeating Wolf Pack in 2017

Local Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals face a tall challenge this weekend in their first road game of the season, taking down a talented Nevada Wolf Pack squad. But the last time these two teams faced each other, ISU pulled off the upset in 2017 in one of Head Coach Rob Phenicie's first wins. Phenicie said Nevada will be much tougher to beat this time.

"The only take that I got is I'm sure Coach Norvell is going to make sure that they know the 2017 score and they're not going to overlook us by any stretch," Phenicie said. "He's going to have them ready to go and we're going to have to be ready to go, and they’re probably looking forward to this one."

If the Bengals have a chance to win Saturday, Wide Receiver Tanner Conner said they have to be ready too.

"We can't come out flat," Conner said. "We've got to come out with energy. And just like Oshea talked about after the game Saturday, we're going to have to come out and build momentum and keep it going, because that's what we did in 2017. We shocked them a little bit and just kept it rolling. And then they weren’t able to catch back up in the end. So we were able to come up with the W. So I think for us, it's going to be coming out strong and shocking them a little bit so they have to play catch up and we don't have to."

The Bengals and Wolf Pack face off Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.