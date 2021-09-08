Pocatello rises, Sugar-Salem falls in latest Idaho high school football media polls

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The week three Idaho high school football media poll saw notable changes involving teams in eastern Idaho, including Pocatello's stock rising and Sugar-Salem dropping out of its poll.

Skyline held the lead in class 4A with nine first-place votes, but the Pocatello Thunder are moving up. Pocatello rose to third in the poll and garnered a first-place vote thanks to a 2-0 start.

But in class 3A, the three-time defending state champs are out of the top five. Sugar-Salem received votes, but did not make the poll due to an 0-2 start to the season.

Rigby and West Side each held their leads in 5A and 2A, respectively, with 2-0 starts to their seasons.