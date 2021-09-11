Idaho Falls defeats Thunder Ridge 21-12 Friday night, starts season at 3-0

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Perhaps the biggest surprise in District V/VI football so far this season is the Idaho Falls Tigers, as the Tigers took down Thunder Ridge Friday night to secure a 3-0 start to the season. Idaho Falls scored all of its points in this one in the first half.

The Titans scored the game's first points though on a Tao Johnson pitch to Sauter for a touchdown on Thunder Ridge's first drive. Titans missed the extra point, so they led 6-0.

Idaho Falls scored the next 21 points unanswered, including a Kyan Jesperson touchdown in which he broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone. Jesperson pounded the rock again for a two-point conversion that put the Tigers in front for good.

Thunder Ridge is off next week while Idaho Falls travels to Pocatello to face Century.